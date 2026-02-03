Soluna Executes Equipment Supply Agreement with Cormint for 12 MW Kati 1 Deployment

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“Soluna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, today announced that it has executed an Equipment Supply Agreement with Cormint Data Systems (“Cormint”), a Texas based firm that has designed, delivered, and operationalized more than 130MW of data center infrastructure, to support a 12 MW deployment at Project Kati 1 in Willacy County, Texas.

Under the agreement, Cormint will design, procure, and deliver eight modular data center units for Soluna’s 12 MW Kati 1 deployment. The modular units are fully integrated compute containers equipped with pre-terminated transformers, power distribution, cooling, monitoring, and racking systems, enabling efficient deployment by minimizing on-site labor and accelerating energization timelines.

“Project Kati is our blueprint for Renewable Computing at scale, and this agreement set the stage for accelerating the scale of our platform,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna. “By securing modular, integrated infrastructure for the Kati deployment, we’re aligning equipment delivery with available clean power and building in the flexibility to scale as demand evolves.”

The eight modular units feature a patented pre-fabricated design that enables rigorous full-system testing and quality control checks before any infrastructure arrives at the site. Cormint's ability to deliver a battle-tested, plug-and-play system is expected to enable the Soluna team to rapidly deploy and energize compute load at scale. The modular units come equipped with integrated 2MW transformers, main distribution panels featuring smart main breakers, pre-terminated power distribution units, high-performance cooling and ventilation systems, sensor suites, monitoring tools, universal racking, and all necessary cabling and hardware. Manufacturing is underway, with delivery targeted for Q1 of 2026 and commissioning expected by Q2 of 2026.

“The market is demanding speed and certainty, and modular infrastructure is one of the most practical ways to deliver both,” said Jamie McAvity, CEO of Cormint. “This agreement supports Soluna’s ability to deploy quickly at Project Kati with standardized, fully integrated units designed for repeatability, streamlined installation, and reliable operations.”

Project Kati is Soluna’s wind-powered data center campus in South Texas. Kati 1 is an 83 MW site dedicated to Bitcoin mining. The 12 MW deployment supported by this agreement represents an initial modular deployment at Kati 1 and supports Soluna’s approach to repeatable, renewable-powered digital infrastructure.

More information on Project Kati and Soluna’s data center projects is available at www.solunacomputing.com.

