Award-Winning Probate Specialists Kings Court Trust Forms Partnership With InheritNOW to Ease Tough Financial Challenges Facing Bereaved Families

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Estate Registry (TER) which provides a suite of end-of-life admin services, has launched a new partnership with probate specialists Kings Court Trust (KCT) which will ensure better admin support for thousands of grieving families across the UK every year.

Families winding up the estate of a loved one will be able to apply to TER’s service, InheritNOW, for funds to help cover immediate costs and funeral expenses before probate is granted.

Customers will also be able to use TER’s NotifyNOW secure digital service to inform multiple organisations of a death in one go. This removes the stress of repeated phone calls and paperwork at a time when families are frequently overwhelmed.

As well as sign-posting from the website, Kings Court Trust will be utilising the NotifyNOW service to support customers at a difficult time.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform over 2,000 companies, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies, in one go, saving bereaved families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information.

Lee Rossiter, Operations Director at Kings Court Trust, says: “We know that unnecessary complications or delays can add to the emotional strain of grieving relatives. We’re here to eliminate and streamline that burden.

“Every service we offer is focused on one thing - helping your family to move on, without the additional stress of confusing or complicated probate. We know that families often struggle financially with the costs of a bereavement and partnering with InheritNOW is an obvious choice for us at KCT.

“Following a death, people have mountains of administration to complete and being able to access the bereavement notification service NotifyNOW will spare them from having to contact financial institutions, utility companies and other service providers individually.”

The collaboration brings together organisations with a shared mission: to remove unnecessary complexity, stress and financial hardship from the bereavement process, and to ensure families are treated with dignity and compassion.

Kings Court Trust has helped over 40,000 families navigate the probate process.

Phil Hickson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at The Estate Registry, said: “Through InheritNOW and NotifyNOW we are able to help families navigate the financial and practical challenges a bereavement brings.

“These crucial services, provided by The Estate Registry, represent a significant step forward in enhancing bereavement support in the UK and we know grieving families appreciate that assistance when life becomes overwhelming.

“By working with the Kings Court Trust we are helping to build a more compassionate, streamlined network of support for the bereaved across the UK.”

Kings Court Trust is an award-winning probate specialist with fixed-fee pricing.

Headshots of Lee Rossiter, Operations Director at Kings Court Trust (quoted) and Phil Hickson, Senior Vice President Partnerships at TER (quoted) are available for download here.

ABOUT KINGS COURT TRUST:

Kings Court Trust has proudly helped over 40,000 families navigate the probate process. As an award-winning probate specialist, estate administration is our core expertise; we handle it every day, with a level of dedication, service and experience you can trust. Our services are built on transparency with fixed-fee pricing to ensure there are no surprises. Managing probate after losing a loved one can be delicate, and our goal is to make the process as smooth as possible.

ABOUT THE ESTATE REGISTRY:

The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the USA, Canada and the UK. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.