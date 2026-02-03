BlackSky Awarded Gen-3 Assured Services Contracts Totaling Seven Figures with New International Defense Customer Following Early Access Period

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded multiple Gen-3 Assured services contracts totaling seven figures with a new international defense customer following the early access period. The expansion deals mark a rapid customer shift toward adopting advanced space-based dynamic monitoring capabilities as the customer quickly scales to support time-sensitive tactical ISR operational needs.

“This partnership reflects continued traction against our land-and-expand strategy and demonstrates the growing recognition that dynamic space-based intelligence is no longer optional—it's essential,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Assured gives our customers guaranteed, priority access to Gen-3 capacity over their operational areas of interest. The quality and reliability of collections experienced during Assured early access programs play a key factor in compelling customers to renew their subscriptions.”

BlackSky’s continued international expansion represents increased demand for agile, responsive space-based intelligence capabilities. Our unique dynamic monitoring platform is meeting customer needs for multiple daily revisits, on-demand tasking, and very high-resolution imagery data—all integrated securely into existing intelligence workflows.

“Our customers confront threats that evolve in real-time, and their intelligence systems need to match the demands of that operational tempo. BlackSky’s Gen-3 Assured delivers the persistent monitoring, tasking flexibility, and rapid response that modern defense and intelligence organizations need as they navigate the demands of a highly fluid geopolitical landscape,” said O’Toole.

The advanced capabilities and performance improvements of Gen-3 provide customers with an expanded set of flexible space-based intelligence applications for tactical ISR and strategic intelligence operations. Gen-3 imagery enables the automated detection, identification and classification of a wide collection of aircraft, vehicles, vessels and other objects of tactical interest at machine speed. Dedicated access to BlackSky’s Gen-3 leverages the power of our fully automated, end-to-end commercial architecture to deliver real-time situational awareness at mission speed and scale.

