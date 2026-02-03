Blackfoot Communications Selects Aria Systems to Support ServiceNow-Based Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces that Blackfoot Communications, a Montana-based communications service provider (CSP), has selected Aria to modernize its billing operations as it consolidates its technology stack onto the ServiceNow AI Platform. The solution will be implemented by global systems integrator Prodapt.

Founded in 1954, Blackfoot Communications delivers high-speed fiber internet, VoIP, cloud collaboration, network security, and 24/7 managed IT services to residential and business customers across Montana and Eastern Idaho. Following a period of rapid growth, Blackfoot initiated a modernization program to replace multiple legacy platforms with the unified ServiceNow AI Platform. As part of this initiative, Blackfoot required a modern, AI-driven billing solution that could integrate natively with ServiceNow, while providing robust, out-of-the-box capabilities to support sophisticated product bundling and simplify complex pricing structures.

Following an extensive evaluation, Blackfoot selected Aria Billing Cloud based on its native integration with ServiceNow via Aria Billing Studio, its ability to support complex billing scenarios, its proven track record in supporting telecommunications customers at scale, and its roster of successful joint implementations with Prodapt.

“As we transition onto the ServiceNow AI Platform, it was critical that our new billing platform could operate natively within that environment,” said Chad Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer at Blackfoot Communications. “Aria’s native integration with ServiceNow, combined with its experience in supporting other ServiceNow-centric CSPs, gave us confidence that Aria is the right partner as we modernize and future-proof our BSS stack.”

In addition to Aria Billing Cloud, Blackfoot will also leverage Aria Data Connect to feed billing data in real-time to downstream analytics and business intelligence platforms. The company will also use Aria RevRec to streamline revenue recognition processes and support compliance with ASC 606 requirements.

“We are pleased to welcome Blackfoot Communications to the Aria family,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO of Aria Systems. “Blackfoot is yet another example of a CSP that recognizes the need to modernize their stack, and in doing so, concluded that the Aria and ServiceNow solution would be the best approach.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms Omdia, IDC, and Gartner. CSPs like TalkTalk Business, AT&T Gigapower, Telstra, and Liberty Latin America, as well as innovative enterprises including Arlo, Experian, Honda, and Verisure, depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Blackfoot Communications:

Founded in 1954, Blackfoot Communications is a Montana-based communications service provider delivering high-speed internet, voice, and managed services to residential, business, and wholesale customers across Montana and Eastern Idaho. With deep cooperative roots and a long-standing commitment to the communities it serves, Blackfoot continues to invest in future-ready infrastructure, secure networks, and locally supported technology solutions that help customers connect, grow, and thrive. Learn more at www.blackfoot.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.