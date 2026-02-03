Lenovo Expands its Ecosystem of Intelligent Meeting Rooms Solutions Through Deeper Integration of ThinkSmart Computing with Huddly Systems

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo™ announced today at ISE 2026 a new series of full-room meeting solutions to make collaboration more intelligent. Built on Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 and powered by Huddly’s intelligent audio-video devices, the solutions bring deeper platform integration, unified device management through ThinkSmart Manager, and a consistent Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Room experience across all room sizes.

“Combining our technical prowess with Huddly through bundles that feature Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 and ThinkSmart Manager with Huddly C1 videobar, Crew cameras, and more, Lenovo is offering customers a scalable and easy-to-run platform that transforms meeting spaces with the growing smart collaboration feature set AI enables,” said Marcus Kennedy, General Manager, Intelligent Commercial Solutions, Lenovo. “The Lenovo and Huddly bundles turn any meeting room into a smart AI-driven collaboration environment that delivers better experiences with less complexity.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Lenovo to provide audio and video solutions that will boost collaboration and creativity for customers worldwide. Lenovo is a global leader in computing. The powerful combination of Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 and Huddly’s AI technology can turn every meeting space into an autonomously intelligent environment that delivers production-quality experiences,” said Rósa Stensen, CEO of Huddly.

Lenovo and Huddly—Better Together

The new meeting room bundles combine ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 with Huddly’s portfolio of single-camera, multi-camera, and full-room AI systems designed for a wide range of meeting spaces. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is one of the first AI-optimized compute device purpose built to run video conferencing room systems. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processori with an integrated NPU, the meeting room compute solution is ready for AI-heavy meeting room workloads to deliver unparalleled performance for intuitive collaboration and enhanced productivity.

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 device is also user-friendly and resilient. The built-in cable management system locks wires in place or detaches completely for a sleeker, more compact setup, and an integrated extended display identification data (EDID) management facilitates improved connectivity with room displays. The meeting room compute device is tested to run 24/7/365 in a range of 5°C to 40°C, so it is able to withstand being stored in suboptimal temperature environments, and it also features a quiet cooling system so it can go unnoticed behind a conference room display.

Huddly’s AI-powered camera technology creates a more natural, inclusive experience for remote attendees. The Huddly® C1™ videobar goes far beyond static wide-angle shots, with on-device AI that actively interprets room dynamics, automatically framing speakers in Speaker Mode or capturing group interaction—and reaction—in Collaboration Mode. Real-time de-warping, intelligent exposure adjustment and advanced image processing maintain clear visuals even in challenging layouts, tight spaces, or variable lighting.

When rooms grow in size and layout variation, Huddly® Crew™ Add-On Cameras extend this intelligence, transforming the system into an AI director that selects the optimal view based on speaker location, gaze, interaction, and listener response. The modular, multi-camera setup delivers a cinematic, production-quality experience while remaining plug-and-play for easy deployment.

With Lenovo ThinkSmart and Huddly, true meeting equity has arrived, whatever the room size or layout. The collaboration solutions provide a premium and future-proof AI experience that can bring everyone to the table.

Availability

The Lenovo ThinkSmart-Huddly bundles will be sold directly through Lenovo starting in calendar Q2 2026. Visit Lenovo ThinkSmart and contact your local Lenovo sales representative to learn more. Lenovo and Huddly will showcase the full offering at ISE 2026. Attendees can learn more by visiting Lenovo at ISE 2026 booth 2P150 (Hall 2).

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and THINKSMART are trademarks of Lenovo. HUDDLY is a trademark of Huddly AS. ZOOM is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Intel, Intel vPro and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Any use of such marks by Lenovo is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026, Lenovo Group Limited.