Yahoo Selects Navan to Modernize Travel and Expense Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced it has been selected by Yahoo as its unified travel and expense management platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Yahoo’s ongoing business transformation as it adopts Navan’s modern, AI-driven platform.

“At Yahoo, we’re embedding AI and data-driven capabilities across our iconic products and business operations, including how we manage travel and expenses,” said Matt Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer at Yahoo. “Navan provides a modern, unified platform that gives our employees time back to focus on driving innovation for our audience.”

The transition was driven by three key pillars:

AI-Driven Productivity: Leveraging Navan’s AI to eliminate manual processes and long support hold times that kept employees from doing their jobs. The platform solves critical pain points for a global employee base, who can now seamlessly book or modify complex trips without agent support, freeing up thousands of hours for travelers, executive assistants, and finance teams to focus on higher-value activities.

Leveraging Navan’s AI to eliminate manual processes and long support hold times that kept employees from doing their jobs. The platform solves critical pain points for a global employee base, who can now seamlessly book or modify complex trips without agent support, freeing up thousands of hours for travelers, executive assistants, and finance teams to focus on higher-value activities. Real-Time Visibility and Accountability: Empowering finance teams with real-time data at the point of swipe to ensure total visibility and accountability.

Empowering finance teams with real-time data at the point of swipe to ensure total visibility and accountability. Meaningful Cost Efficiency: Targeting a 7-10% reduction in total travel spend by replacing overpriced legacy content with Navan’s broad inventory and direct NDC connections. This ensures travelers find the best rates on-platform, eliminating the “leakage” caused by off-platform booking and providing the company with superior policy control.

“Travel and expense is one of the few functions that can touch every single employee in an organization, making it a powerful lever for driving enterprise-wide efficiency,” said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. “Navan delivers a modern, AI-driven travel and expense platform that perfectly reflects Yahoo’s innovation goals. By modernizing this touchpoint, Yahoo is giving its people their time back to focus on their core responsibilities while capturing significant savings. We are proud to support Yahoo’s transformation by providing a platform that balances a premium employee experience with the rigorous financial control a global leader requires.”

The partnership with Yahoo expands Navan’s enterprise track record and underscores the platform’s unique ability to solve the complex, large-scale T&E requirements of global industry leaders.

About Yahoo

For 30 years and counting, Yahoo has served as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals big and small online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results.

About Navan

Navan is the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 15, 2025 and in other reports Navan files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.