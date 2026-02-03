Dragos Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver OT-Native Cybersecurity at Global Industrial Scale

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to help organizations modernize and secure their cyber-physical operations amid accelerating digital transformation, cloud adoption, and AI-driven change.

This collaboration focuses on integrating Dragos’s capabilities with Microsoft’s cloud and security platforms. By deploying the Dragos Platform on Microsoft Azure, integrating with Microsoft Sentinel, and enabling streamlined procurement through Microsoft Marketplace, organizations can more tightly align IT and OT security operations while adopting robust protections purpose-built for operational environments.

“As connectivity and AI extend deeper into physical operations, a rapidly growing number of organizations face increasing pressure to modernize without increasing security risk,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Dragos. “Microsoft recognizes both the scale and strategic importance of operational technology security. By deeply integrating the Dragos Platform across the Microsoft ecosystem, we’re enabling customers to pursue digital transformation with confidence—without compromising the specialized protections operational environments demand. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to long-term cyber resilience for the systems that power and advance our world.”

“By deeply integrating the Dragos Platform with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Sentinel, we’re giving energy and industrial customers a streamlined way to unify IT and OT security operations in the environments they already use,” said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft. “Our collaboration helps asset-intensive industries accelerate cloud and AI innovation while strengthening the safety, reliability, and resilience of the critical systems that power businesses and communities.”

Rising OT Security Threats Drive Need for Specialized Protection

As organizations digitalize operations, connect physical assets, and adopt AI, adversaries are increasingly targeting operations environments where safety, availability, and reliability are paramount. Attack timelines have compressed from months to weeks—and in some cases days—while the potential impact of OT cyber incidents continues to rise. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global OT security market is expected to grow from $23.5 billion in 2025 to $50.3 billion by 2030, representing a 16.5% CAGR1.

Securing cyber-physical systems requires capabilities that go beyond traditional IT security—including deep industrial protocol visibility, asset-aware threat detection, and OT-specific intelligence grounded in real-world adversary activity. The collaboration addresses Microsoft customers’ on-premises OT security needs and enables Dragos to expand its cloud reach, creating deployment flexibility that serves customers' diverse infrastructure strategies. Importantly, Dragos, a Microsoft partner, addresses a long-standing capability gap for organizations seeking to modernize operations without introducing unacceptable operational risk.

Delivering Immediate and Long-Term Customer Value

Through this collaboration, customers gain access to a comprehensive OT security architecture integrated directly into the Microsoft environments they already use, delivering both immediate operational benefits and long-term strategic value:

Unified IT/OT security operations through native integrations with Microsoft Sentinel

Flexible deployment options across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to support diverse infrastructure strategies

Improved visibility into industrial assets, threats, and operational impact, enabling faster, more informed response

Reduced procurement friction via Microsoft Marketplace and alignment with customers' Azure consumption commitments

A future-ready foundation for securing AI-enabled, connected, and automated operations

This integrated approach enables organizations to accelerate cloud and AI initiatives while maintaining the safety, availability, and compliance requirements essential to cyber-physical environments.

Broad Applicability Across Operationally Dependent Sectors

Together, Dragos and Microsoft support organizations across a wide range of operationally dependent and asset-centric sectors, including manufacturing, energy and utilities, defense, natural resources, transportation and mobility, life sciences, building automation, logistics, food and beverage, and beyond. These organizations benefit from sector-aware OT security that scales globally while aligning with enterprise IT and cloud strategies.

The collaboration combines Dragos’s OT visibility and threat intelligence with Microsoft’s cloud, SIEM, and security operations infrastructure to deliver seamless, integrated enterprise-wide cybersecurity.

Comprehensive Integration Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

The collaboration spans four major integration pillars designed to simplify adoption and maximize customer value:

Flexible Deployment Options

Beginning in Q1 2026, the Dragos Platform will support SaaS deployments on Azure, in addition to on-premises and hybrid models.

Microsoft Sentinel Integration

OT-specific telemetry, threat intelligence, and asset context from Dragos flow directly into Microsoft Sentinel, enabling unified IT/OT detection, investigation, and response.

Microsoft Marketplace Availability

Customers can procure Dragos through Microsoft Marketplace and apply Azure consumption commitments (MACC), aligning OT security investment with broader cloud and AI initiatives.

Looking Ahead

This collaboration establishes a scalable foundation for continued innovation, enabling deeper technical integration and coordinated go-to-market execution as OT, cloud, and AI environments become increasingly interconnected. For customers, it provides a clear, future-ready path to secure modernization, establishing Dragos’s OT-native cybersecurity as an integral capability within one of the world's most important enterprise technology ecosystems.

Recent independent analyst assessments highlight the growing importance of specialized OT cybersecurity. Dragos has been named a Leader in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS (Cyber-Physical Systems) Protection Platforms2 recognized for ability to execute and completeness of vision. Dragos was also recently ranked #1 in Innovation and an overall Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost RadarTM: OT Cybersecurity Solutions, 20253.

About Dragos

Dragos provides the most effective OT cybersecurity technology for industrial and critical infrastructure to deliver on our global mission: to safeguard civilization. After nearly a decade of real-world experience handling landmark attacks on OT networks, Dragos understands the complexity and risks of industrial environments, which operate on massive scale with unique systems and exacting availability requirements and are not protected by IT cybersecurity.

The Dragos Platform provides visibility and monitoring of OT environments for asset identification, vulnerability management, and threat detection with continuous insights generated by the industry’s most experienced OT threat intelligence and services team. It discovers and monitors OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets within the OT environment and integrates with IT security infrastructure. Dragos protects customers across a range of industrial sectors including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, and government. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with presence around the world and offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

