Great River Energy, ITC Midwest and Xcel Energy propose 765 kV transmission line project with application for Certificate of Need

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great River Energy, ITC Midwest and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) proposed a series of new electric transmission lines today that will help deliver continued reliable electricity for energy consumers throughout the region and connect new sources of electricity to the grid to serve increasing and evolving demands for electricity. Today, the project partners submitted an application for a Certificate of Need for PowerOn Midwest to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC).

PowerOn Midwest is a series of new electric transmission projects anchored by a 765 kilovolt (kV) backbone transmission line that will connect to the existing transmission grid in eastern South Dakota, travel across southern Minnesota and connect to the broader regional grid. In Minnesota, the 765 kV line will connect the Lakefield, Pleasant Valley and North Rochester substations in Jackson, Mower and Olmstead counties.

“PowerOn Midwest is a vital investment for Minnesota and the entire Upper Midwest,” said the utility partners. “By strengthening the transmission system, these transmission lines will help ensure reliable, affordable electricity for Minnesota homes and businesses, support economic growth and enable access to lower-cost energy resources across the Upper Midwest. Together, we’re building a grid that meets today’s needs and positions our region for a sustainable future.”

These projects are essential to move large volumes of electricity from where it’s generated to where it’s needed, ensuring reliable energy delivery in all seasons, at all times. This new infrastructure can accommodate energy from all sources — helping communities thrive as energy needs change.

The projects were part of the portfolio approved in December 2024 by the region’s grid operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), as part of the second set of projects in its Long Range Transmission Plan. In this historic portfolio, MISO approved 24 transmission projects including several 345 kV projects in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as this 765 kV transmission backbone infrastructure.

The companies jointly held 17 public open houses in Minnesota and numerous stakeholder meetings over the past year to provide opportunities for engagement with landowners, local governments, agencies and Tribal Nations.

Pending approval of the Certificate of Need application in Minnesota, the companies will work closely with landowners and communities throughout the project area to seek input that will help determine the best line route to propose in their future Route Permit application.

Planning for the future

The way we generate and use electricity is changing — and demand is growing due to new homes, businesses, technologies and industries. Modern, expanded transmission systems like PowerOn Midwest will help ensure continued reliable electricity every hour of every day.

Route options are still in development and the companies will work with landowners as that process continues. Route Permit applications will be filed with the MPUC in 2027. Project development continues in South Dakota where a Facility Permit is expected to be filed later in 2026.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the companies expect construction of the transmission line to begin by 2030 and the line to be operational in 2034.

In addition to the proposed 765 kV projects, two 345 kV projects are included in the Certificate of Need application. The companies would rebuild an existing single-circuit 345 kV line between Pleasant Valley and North Rochester substation, and add a second circuit to the existing 345 kV transmission line between the Hampton and North Rochester substations.

For more information about PowerOn Midwest, visit poweronmidwest.com. Anyone interested can subscribe to receive updates about the project from the MPUC. Visit mn.gov/puc and click on edockets. Then enter docket number 25-117.

Great River Energy, Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a not-for-profit wholesale electric power cooperative which provides electricity to approximately 1.7 million people through its member-owner cooperatives and customers. Through its member-owners, the cooperative serves two-thirds of Minnesota geographically and parts of Wisconsin. Great River Energy has more than 5,100 miles of high-voltage transmission lines. Learn more at greatriverenergy.com.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a leading energy provider, dedicated to serving millions of customers with excellence. We make energy work better for customers, helping them thrive every day. That means always raising the bar — delivering better service and providing more reliable, resilient and sustainable energy. We are committed to leading the clean energy transition, meeting our customers’ need for more, cleaner power, while keeping bills as low as possible. Because the people we serve depend on us to power their lives. Headquartered in Minneapolis, we work every day to generate and distribute electricity and gas to customers across eight states: Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X and Facebook.

ITC Midwest LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company. ITC Midwest operates more than 6,600 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin. ITC Midwest is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and maintains regional operating facilities in Dubuque, Iowa City and Perry, Iowa; and Albert Lea and Lakefield, Minnesota. For further information visit itcmidwest.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit fortisinc.com.