AirOps Launches Offsite, Extending AI Search Visibility Beyond Owned Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirOps, the leading Content Engineering platform for AI search, today announced the launch of Offsite — the first comprehensive system for discovering high-value publishers, landing placements that LLMs pull from, and measuring the visibility lift from every mention. With Offsite, AirOps now gives customers complete coverage of AI search, both within their own domain, and across the entire web that influences how AI discovers and recommends brands.

AirOps has already helped more than a thousand brands win onsite by optimizing content, refreshing pages, and tracking AI visibility for what they publish. But up to 85% of brand discovery in AI search comes from third-party content, including listicles, comparison guides, community discussions, and niche publisher articles across the web. While product pages and blogs still influence what a model will surface, AI looks for both third-party sites and owned content to get the full picture. Offsite gives teams full coverage of AI search. With it, teams can:

Track how individual placements affect citation patterns across specific prompts and topics over time. Influence scoring: Use AirOps’ proprietary scoring to identify which third-party sites most strongly influence AI-generated answers.

“When we looked at how brands appear in AI search, it became clear that owned content still matters, but it only accounts for a portion of overall visibility,” said Alex Halliday, Founder and CEO of AirOps. “The remaining 85 percent is shaped by third-party sources across the web. Winning AI search means doing both well, optimizing what you publish yourself while also earning presence in the sources that ultimately determine how AI systems surface brands.”

Offsite is available as either a self-serve platform or a fully managed service, depending on a team’s execution needs. Teams that want to run programs in-house can use Offsite to identify citation gaps, prioritize high-value publishers, and manage outreach directly within the AirOps platform. For teams looking to move faster or avoid adding internal workflows, AirOps is introducing a fully managed service, handling publisher outreach, placement coordination, and reporting end to end. In both cases, owned and third-party performance data remains unified in the AirOps platform, giving teams a single view of how visibility is built and measured across AI search.

AirOps helps brands get found and stay found in the AI era. It’s the content engineering platform helping top marketing teams grow visibility and win in AI search. Teams like Webflow, Klaviyo, Wiz, and Kayak use AirOps to measure their content's performance across SEO and AI platforms, take precise action on the highest-impact opportunities, and measure results, creating a continuous loop of unique, performant content that compounds. AirOps has raised $55.5M in funding to-date, from top investors like Greylock and Unusual VC. For more information, visit: https://www.airops.com/