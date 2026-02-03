SS&C Expands Transfer Agency Relationship with Allspring Global Investments

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Allspring Global Investments™ has expanded its transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investment & Distribution Solutions.

Under the extended agreement, SS&C will provide investor servicing to Allspring’s Institutional Liquidity business, which manages $228 billion* across five money market funds. Allspring already leverages multiple SS&C solutions, including transfer agency services supporting its mutual funds, digital investor servicing capabilities, automation solutions, and accounting services.

As part of the expanded scope, SS&C will also manage regulatory compliance with Blue Sky state securities laws and support distribution across Allspring’s Institutional Liquidity portfolio, helping streamline operations while enhancing regulatory oversight and investor engagement.

“We are pleased to continue growing our valued relationship with Allspring,” said Nicole Greene, Head of SS&C GIDS U.S. “Our goal is to enable our clients to seamlessly engage with investors while optimizing operations with the latest technology and service expertise across their entire business. We look forward to working with Allspring as they elevate services and options for their Institutional Liquidity customers.”

This expanded relationship underscores SS&C’s commitment to delivering scalable, end-to-end transfer agency and investor servicing solutions to support asset managers navigating regulatory requirements and increasing demands for operational efficiency.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $628 billion in assets under advisement*, 19 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 375+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.​

*As of December 31, 2025. ​Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

