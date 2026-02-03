Axos Bank Selects Priority Rollfi to Power Back Office Payroll and Benefits Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axos Bank, the nationwide bank subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), and Priority Rollfi, a subsidiary of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRTH), today announced a new partnership following a competitive RFP process. Rollfi was selected to supply its embedded and white-label payroll and benefits technology infrastructure to enhance Axos’s business banking platform.

“By partnering with Rollfi, Axos Bank is advancing our goal of providing modern, integrated solutions that make back office management faster, easier, and more efficient.” Share

Through this collaboration, Axos Bank will integrate Rollfi’s modular, API-based technology to automate payroll processing, streamline tax compliance, and deliver connected employee benefits management. These capabilities will be embedded directly within Axos’s digital banking ecosystem, enabling commercial banking clients to manage more of their financial operations in one place. Axos Bank is recognized as one of the nation’s most technology-forward financial institutions, and this partnership underscores its continued commitment to digital innovation.

“Axos Bank continues to invest in technology that strengthens the digital experience for our commercial banking customers,” said Christian Santaniello, EVP, Head of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Axos Bank. “By partnering with Rollfi, we’re advancing our goal of providing modern, integrated solutions that make back office management faster, easier, and more efficient.”

Rollfi’s technology infrastructure powers payroll and benefits through its white‑label and API-based solutions and advanced Flow of Funds framework, which helps financial institutions optimize deposit retention. This technology gives Axos adaptive tools to service clients more effectively while maintaining flexibility within its broader product architecture.

“We’re proud to support Axos Bank as they modernize their back‑office product stack,” said Rollfi founder Kirubha Perumalsamy. “Our embedded payroll and benefits infrastructure is designed for financial institutions that want to deliver high‑value business functionality without the burden of building or maintaining their own systems.”

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $27.4 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2025, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC, and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $43.0 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2025, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX," and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, among other indices. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit https://www.axosbank.com.

About Rollfi

Priority Rollfi, LLC, a subsidiary of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., empowers banks, vertical SaaS platforms, accounting firms, and fintechs to add payroll and benefits to their offerings through white-label solutions and robust APIs. With Rollfi’s infrastructure, platforms can unlock new revenue, boost customer retention, and gain valuable payroll data insights. Fast deployment and full regulatory coverage make Rollfi the easiest way to turn your platform into a one-stop shop for essential business services. Learn more at rollfi.xyz.

About Priority

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com.