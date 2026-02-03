-

Alloy Accelerates Mediar Timeline to the Clinic for Complex Fibrosis Targets

original

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, today announced the successful completion of an antibody discovery collaboration with Mediar Therapeutics. Leveraging Alloy’s ATX-Gx™ human transgenic mouse platform, advanced genetic immunization strategies, and AI/ML-enabled discovery workflows, Alloy delivered a series of differentiated binders against a new challenging target, significantly accelerating Mediar’s development timeline and allowing the company to move high-quality assets into clinical development ahead of schedule.

Following the completion of the discovery campaign and acceleration into IND-enabling studies, Mediar closed an oversubscribed Series B financing, further underscoring the company’s ongoing progress in advancing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases.

“Mediar’s team set an ambitious goal to tackle a complex and challenging new target, and Alloy’s expertise enabled us to execute our discovery strategy efficiently and effectively,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Mediar Therapeutics. “This collaboration has allowed us to advance multiple discovery programs into the clinic, ultimately bringing us closer to improving outcomes for patients.”

Alloy and Mediar previously collaborated on work that informed MTX-463, Mediar’s lead drug program now in phase 2 clinical development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). For this latest project, Alloy generated panels of high-quality antibodies with strong target selectivity, cross-species reactivity, and clean developability profiles, allowing Mediar to quickly move candidates into downstream development six months earlier than expected.

“This collaboration reflects what we aim to do every day at Alloy: help partners move faster against hard biology,” said Errik Anderson, CEO and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “By pairing advanced discovery platforms with a deeply execution-focused, partner-first model, we’re supporting teams like Mediar as they push promising therapies closer to the patients who need them most.”

Alloy Therapeutics works with more than 200 partners worldwide, supports over 100 active drug programs and has contributed to more than 20 IND filings by partners since the launch of its first platform. To learn more about Alloy’s work with Mediar, view the full case study here: https://alloytx.com/accelerated-antibody-discovery-for-complex-fibrosis-targets/.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple therapeutic modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics redevelopment by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

About Mediar Therapeutics

Mediar Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to fibrosis treatment that aims to halt the disease at a different source – the myofibroblast, the key pathogenic cell in fibrosis that drives scarring, disease progression, and ultimately organ failure. Mediar was founded based on a deep understanding of the complex science underlying fibrosis progression. By combining novel targets with reliable, easily detectable blood biomarkers and familiar modalities, Mediar’s goal is to bring forward novel anti-fibrotic therapies that potentially have a precision medicine approach. For more information, contact info@mediartx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Alloy Therapeutics Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
hal@torchcomllc.com

Mediar Therapeutics Media Contact:
MEDIA@MEDIARTX.COM

Industry:
Alloy Therapeutics LogoAlloy Therapeutics Logo

Alloy Therapeutics

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Alloy Therapeutics Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
hal@torchcomllc.com

Mediar Therapeutics Media Contact:
MEDIA@MEDIARTX.COM

More News From Alloy Therapeutics

Tahoe Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics to Form Joint Venture and Develop First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugates for Hard-to-Treat Cancers

BOSTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tahoe Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics announced today that they are forming a jointly seeded new company focused on developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hard-to-treat cancers. The joint venture will advance two ADC programs directed at novel tumor targets discovered by Tahoe using its proprietary Mosaic platform and large-scale, perturbative single-cell datasets. The collaboration reflects a strong...

Swiss Rockets Group and Alloy Therapeutics Partner to Advance Radioligand Therapeutics in Oncology

BOSTON & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiss Rockets AG and Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the signing of a Master Research Agreement (MRA) establishing a multi-target collaboration to discover and develop next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be executed through Swiss Rockets’ radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG. Radioligand therapeutics are an emerging modality that can deliver radiation directly to tumor cel...

Alloy Therapeutics Appoints Christian Cobaugh, Ph.D., as CEO of Alloy Genetic Medicines

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Christian Cobaugh, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer of Alloy Genetic Medicines. Through its partnerships, the Genetic Medicines division is dedicated to developing AntiClastic™ nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases at the genetic level. Alloy’s AntiClastic technology is a proprietary cyclic nucleic acid technology that Alloy and its partners have applied to antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to improve the potency...
Back to Newsroom