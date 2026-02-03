ezCater Launches Slack Integration to Streamline Employee Meal Programs and Drive Workplace Productivity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced the launch of the ezCater Slack integration, designed to embed employee meal programs directly into the daily workflow. By integrating Relish by ezCater into the world’s leading collaboration platform, ezCater is making it even easier for organizations to keep teams fueled and focused.

ezCater’s employee meal program brings individually packaged meals from local restaurants directly to the workplace. Organizations set meal subsidies and schedules, and employees order their own meals. The new integration provides visibility into weekly menus and facilitates quick reorders, all without ever exiting Slack.

“Lunch should be the easiest and most delicious part of a busy workday, not another tedious task on the to-do list,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “94% of employees say a lunch break boosts their performance. With ezCater now on Slack, ordering lunch is as simple as joining a meeting. We're embedding into employees’ workflow, so they can stay connected and productive, while enjoying lunch from their favorite restaurants.”

"At Slack, our mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive by bringing the tools they rely on directly into their flow of work,” said Kurtis Kemple, Senior Director of Developer Strategy for Slack at Salesforce. “By building deeply with partners like ezCater, we’re helping teams eliminate unnecessary friction and context-switching, so everyday moments — like ordering lunch — are seamlessly integrated into how work actually gets done.”

Key features of the ezCater Slack Integration include:

Timely Slack reminders: Automated weekly and day-of prompts to remind employees to order their meals ahead of the cutoff time.

Automated weekly and day-of prompts to remind employees to order their meals ahead of the cutoff time. One-click reordering: During busy workdays, lunch can be ordered in seconds with one-click reordering.

During busy workdays, lunch can be ordered in seconds with one-click reordering. Restaurant visibility: Employees can see restaurant options without switching between Slack and Relish.

Employees can see restaurant options without switching between Slack and Relish. Delivery updates: Real-time notifications alert employees when their meal arrives.

Real-time notifications alert employees when their meal arrives. Quick ratings: Employees can rate their lunch directly in Slack, and ezCater optimizes future restaurant options based on this feedback.

According to ezCater’s 2025 Lunch Report, 51% of workers skip lunch at least once a week, even though 88% admit that hunger hurts their performance. With 80% of surveyed employees using Slack regularly, bringing the meal program into an app they already use makes lunch a seamless part of their workflow and combats skipped lunches.

"Slack is where our work happens, so having ezCater’s meal program directly in the Slack workflow is a huge productivity win. We eliminated the need for employees to switch apps or track ordering deadlines, and the impact was immediate: we saw a 14% increase in lunch participation,” said Tim Chadd, Sr. Manager of Food & Beverage, AppFolio.

The ezCater Slack integration setup, available today, is fast and simple. For workplaces interested in learning more about how ezCater’s Slack capabilities can make their employee meal programs more efficient, visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/lp/slack/.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.