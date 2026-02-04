Hoffmann Green Plans to Triple Its Renewable Energy Activity Through a Strengthened Partnership with Bio Build

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the strengthening of its strategic partnership with Bio Build, a recognized specialist in renewable energy infrastructure. This new step reinforces Hoffmann Green's position as a leading player in this strategic market.

Bio Build, a leading partner for wind power infrastructure

Bio Build supports wind farm developers and operators in the construction of foundations and complex structures, integrating high technical, environmental, and regulatory requirements. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of the market and its role as a business generator, Bio Build works with many major players in the wind energy sector and actively contributes to the deployment of wind energy projects in France and internationally.

The collaboration between Hoffmann Green and Bio Build resulted in a world first: the construction of the first wind turbine foundation using 0% clinker decarbonized cement in Jazeneuil in 2024. Encouraged by this initial experience, Bio Build continued the collaboration in 2025, with the construction of more than 20 wind turbine foundations in France.

Hoffmann Green's technical expertise in the sector was reinforced by the obtaining of a Technical Assessment (ATEc) for wind turbine foundations, certifying that its cements meet the highest standards of sustainability, safety, and performance.

Renewal of partnership and long-term outlook

Building on these achievements, Hoffmann Green and Bio Build have decided to extend their partnership in the long term. This collaboration reflects a shared ambition: to support the sustainable growth of the wind energy market with decarbonised solutions.

The number of wind turbine foundations integrating Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker decarbonised cements is expected to at least triple in 2026 compared to 2025, reaching between 60 and 100 foundations. These projects, representing significant volumes, reflect the acceleration of the large-scale deployment of Hoffmann Green's carbon-free solutions in the renewable energy sector, which will increasingly account for the company's business volumes.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Bio Build, which enables us to carry out high-volume projects, contribute to the decarbonization of wind turbine construction, and strengthen our position as a leading player in the sector.”

Mélaine Besse, President of Bio Build, adds: “Reducing the carbon footprint of renewable energy projects is essential for our industries and for the ecological transition. It was therefore natural for Bio Build to consolidate its partnership with Hoffmann Green, with whom we share a common vision of sustainable and responsible construction.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT BIO BUILD

Bio Build is a recognized player in civil engineering applied to renewable energies, specializing in the design and construction of infrastructure for wind farms. The company supports developers and operators in the construction of foundations and complex structures, integrating high technical, environmental, and regulatory requirements.

Thanks to its technical expertise, in-depth knowledge of the market, and role as a business generator, Bio Build collaborates with many major players in the sector and actively contributes to the deployment of large-scale wind energy projects in France and internationally. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and innovation in the construction of infrastructure with low environmental impact.

For more information: https://www.Bio Build.fr/