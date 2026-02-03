Align Named Official Managed Services Provider for 47 Ventures

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Managed Services, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and Managed IT Services, today announced that it has been selected by 47 Ventures as its strategic technology partner.

This partnership marks a strategic milestone for both firms as they work together to elevate the intersection of financial services, technology, and community building. Share

Founded to bring together leaders across the investment management ecosystem, 47 Ventures is a premier events and networking platform serving limited partners, general partners, and industry executives. The firm produces curated, high-impact conferences, executive programs, and private networking experiences, designed to foster meaningful relationships, thought leadership, and strategic collaboration within the alternative investment community.

Through this alliance, Align, a managed services provider dedicated to supporting the alternative investment industry, will deliver secure, scalable, and resilient managed IT and cybersecurity infrastructure for 47 Ventures. By bringing Align’s award‑winning services to the partnership, 47 Ventures will strengthen its operational foundation and enhance the technology powering its events and executive programs.

Learn more about the strategic partnership here.

“In evaluating potential partners to support our technology strategy, Align stood out as the clear choice,” said Vern Bratton, CEO of 47 Ventures. “Their deep expertise in serving financial services firms—especially within the alternative investment community—combined with a proven track record of reliability, innovation, and client-centric service made Align the partner we’re confident to build this next chapter with.”

Align has been selected by many financial services firms, including hedge funds, private equity firms, registered investment advisors, and service providers, to deliver best-in-class managed services that help these organizations navigate complex IT, security, and compliance landscapes. Align's commitment to excellence has earned consistent industry recognition, including the highly coveted Managed Service Provider of the year (Channel Futures) for two years in a row.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vern and the visionary team at 47 Ventures,” said Vinod Paul, President of Align Managed Services. “We’re committed to empowering the investment management community with technologies that are secure and future ready. We look forward to supporting 47 Ventures as they continue to create meaningful, high-impact experiences for the industry.”

“We’re excited to work alongside 47 Ventures and contribute to their mission of connecting leaders across the LP/GP ecosystem,” said Chris Zadrima, COO of Align. “Our expertise in delivering award-winning managed services uniquely positions us to support 47 Ventures’ growth. We’re honored to extend our services to help power their innovative events and initiatives.”

About Align Managed Services

Align Managed Services is a division of Align, a premier global provider of technology infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1986, Align has grown into a trusted partner for Fortune 1000 companies and leading financial institutions, delivering strategic IT services.

Specializing in the financial services vertical, Align Managed Services offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the complex regulatory, operational, and security demands of investment firms, hedge funds, RIAs, and other financial entities.

For more information, visit https://www.align.com/managed-services.

About 47 Ventures

47 Ventures is a curated events and networking platform focused on the investment management industry. The company provides high-impact LP/GP networking series, executive programs, and industry gatherings that foster connection, insight, and strategic collaboration.