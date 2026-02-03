East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Triples its Evolv Express Gen2 Fleet, Strengthening Districtwide Security

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, announced today that Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish Schools is expanding its partnership with the company. The district, which initially deployed Evolv Express® weapons detection system last year, has added systems to eight more schools in the region. This expansion, in partnership with Alliance Technology Group, reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure and welcoming environment for its community.

With this latest deployment, a total of twelve high schools are now operating Evolv’s advanced security technology as part of a layered approach to school safety. The Evolv systems replaced the district’s use of traditional walk-through metal detectors. Evolv Express was created to allow people to move through screening at their natural walking pace.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff,” said John D. McCann, Chief of Operations at East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. “By partnering with Alliance and Evolv, we are able to leverage innovative solutions that help us stay ahead of evolving security challenges while helping maintain a welcoming atmosphere for learning.”

The partnership with Alliance Technology Group and Evolv highlights the growth in focusing on modernizing school security. “School leaders are working hard to balance safety with a positive morning experience,” said John Kedzierski, President and CEO of Evolv Technology. “We built Evolv Express to help schools optimize both security and efficiency, so students and teachers can focus on learning from the moment the school day begins.”

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools’ expansion of Evolv Express reflects a broader trend among K-12 institutions adopting advanced screening technology to support safety throughout the school year. More than 1,300+ school buildings around the country have partnered with Evolv to reduce risk and support a safer learning environment. Evolv is proud to have screened more than 3 billion people worldwide across schools, hospitals, cultural institutions, workplaces, and major sports and entertainment venues.

About Evolv Technology:

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 3 billion people since 2019. Evolv Express® has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) and Evolv eXpedite™ has been awarded the Safety Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards which can be viewed on our Certifications and Awards web page. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

