Abby Connect Expands to San Francisco to Advance AI-Plus-Humans Service Model

Abby Connect, the leading receptionist partner for small businesses for over two decades, today announced it has expanded its operations into San Francisco, California. At a time when many tech companies are scaling back, Abby Connect's story is different. The company is actively investing in growth and plans for continued expansion over the next two years. This bold new chapter in San Francisco is built upon a 20-year legacy of growth in Las Vegas, NV, proving that even in the heart of the tech innovation epicenter, human-centered customer service remains the ultimate priority.

The announcement also provides context for its recent creative campaign “Stop Firing Humans: Humanity Had a Good Run.” Created as a social experiment designed to spark a conversation about what’s lost when innovation strips away humanity, the campaign underscored Abby Connect’s core belief: automation is most powerful when it enhances human judgment, empathy, and accountability, not replaces them.

“Unlike many companies moving toward full automation, Abby Connect is doubling down on an in-person approach, emphasizing the collaboration, culture, and human connection that cannot be replicated by technology alone,” said Nathan Strum, CEO of Abby Connect. “San Francisco is the right place to grow our workforce and showcase how AI and human expertise, together, deliver better outcomes for the businesses we serve.”

Abby Connect’s AI Receptionist exemplifies this approach: AI handles routing and routine requests to reduce friction and cost, while professional, trained, U.S.-based receptionists take over for nuanced conversations, brand-sensitive situations, and moments that require empathy or complex decision-making. The result is effective responsiveness that drives lead capture and revenue while preserving the personal, human experience that’s especially valued by service-driven small businesses the company serves, such as those in legal, tax, medical, dental, home care, and financial services industries.

“Our position isn’t anti-AI. It’s pro-people,” added Strum. “In an increasingly automated world, human connection is the ultimate premium. By investing in San Francisco and focusing on humans in the loop, we’re proving that organizations do not have to choose between cutting-edge technology and human connection.”

About Abby Connect

Abby Connect is a recognized leader in premium receptionist services, built on two decades of human expertise. By combining the emotional intelligence of elite, U.S.-based receptionists with the speed and efficiency of Abby AI, the company ensures small businesses never miss a lead or a meaningful connection. Abby Connect is dedicated to a “Human-First” future, providing the only AI solution purpose-built by and for service professionals to empower, not replace, the people who power small businesses. Experience Abby AI Receptionist: www.abby.com/ai-receptionist