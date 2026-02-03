RxUtility and Buzz Health Partner to Boost Medication Price Transparency for Consumers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxUtility, a real-time medication affordability toolkit, today announced a new partnership with Buzz Health, leveraging its RxCompare multi-discount card pricing API. Through this partnership, cash discounts and copay coupons will be directly integrated into pharmacy, provider, and other healthcare systems, giving users greater price transparency at the points of prescribing and fulfillment while offering patients more control over cost options.

“Today, most patients don’t know what they will pay for their medication until they reach the pharmacy counter. Even then, they are rarely told about the numerous discounts and price options available. Consumers need price transparency that gives them real choice and helps them save money on medicine,” said Miriam Paramore, CEO and Founder of RxUtility. “We are happy to partner with Buzz Health in taking a big step toward empowering consumers with easy access to the best price for them.”

The market need is significant. Roughly half of patients do not take medications as prescribed, with affordability cited as a leading reason. Poor adherence is linked to an estimated $100 to $300 billion in avoidable healthcare costs each year. Improved visibility into copay coupons, cash prices, and other discount options has been shown to reduce out-of-pocket costs and lower prescription abandonment rates.

“When prescription pricing is transparent, fast, and reliable, everyone benefits,” said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. “By combining RxCompare’s robust discount card network and dynamic pricing APIs with RxUtility’s infrastructure, we give partners greater control over prescription economics, allowing them to deliver accurate pricing at scale without disrupting workflows or compromising security.”

RxUtility is sharing its copay coupon transparency API with RxCompare, while RxCompare is sharing its cash-pay transparency API with RxUtility. Together, these tools give providers, pharmacists, and consumers broader visibility into medication costs and acknowledge the economic reality that prices for the same medication vary widely depending on the pharmacy, insurance coverage, copay coupons, or cash-pay options.

The combined API integrations support:

Real-time price visibility across a configurable discount card network

Side-by-side comparisons of copay and cash pricing within existing workflows

Automated coverage continuity, allowing affordable pricing to apply when medications aren’t covered

Lower out-of-pocket costs reducing prescription abandonment and improving adherence

Together, RxUtility and Buzz Health are making prescription pricing more predictable and affordable for patients at the moment when pricing decisions matter most.

About RxUtility

RxUtility provides healthcare technology purpose-built to make medications affordable for consumers. RxUtility is the only company to connect providers, pharmacists, employers, payers and digital health partners with real-time access to all medication prices through its AI-powered platform. By embedding prescription affordability and transparency in these tech workflows, RxUtility reduces patient payment confusion, drives medication adherence and ensures equitable access to prescription drugs. Learn more at www.rxutility.com.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable, HITRUST-certified prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and RxAffect. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com.