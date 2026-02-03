-

Canoe Intelligence and Confluence Technologies Partner to Streamline Institutional Portfolio Analytics and Reporting

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), the platform for smarter alts management, and Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a leading global technology solutions provider delivering innovative investment data management automation, today announced a partnership integrating Canoe Connect and Canoe Intelligence with Confluence® PARis — Portfolio Analytics and Reporting Information System. The collaboration delivers an AI-powered, end-to-end data automation workflow for asset allocators and asset owners managing alternative portfolios.

By connecting Canoe’s intelligent document collection and data extraction with PARis’ advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, the integration automates the aggregation of alternative investment data, accelerating plan analysis and enabling higher-quality reporting. The partnership includes a fully automated data integration between the two platforms, allowing Confluence and Canoe to deliver a seamless, cohesive user experience for shared clients. Confluence will also launch a version of the solution that will be available directly to its clients via the PARis interface.

“By combining Canoe’s AI-native data automation with Confluence’s institutional-grade analytics, we eliminate manual bottlenecks and enable straight-through portfolio reporting,” said Rob Norcross, Vice President, Product, Confluence PARis. “Together, we’re helping clients achieve deeper insight, stronger governance and faster decision-making.”

“Canoe’s collaboration with PARis represents our shared commitment to putting our clients first and striving to find new opportunities to advance efficiency,” said Christopher Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Canoe. “We are building this integration to serve institutional investors, including many mutual clients. Not only are we simplifying complexity, but we’re also offering flexibility in how they access our technologies so these investment professionals can focus on what matters — performance and results.”

The integrated solution enables clients to:

  • Automatically collect, reliably extract, and intelligently validate investment data from alternative asset managers.
  • Gain a low-to-no-touch data workflow that feeds directly into the PARis platform, streamlining performance reporting and delivering significant operational efficiencies.
  • Conduct performance, attribution, and peer-benchmark analysis within PARis.
  • Generate standardized or custom reports using more than 200 pre-built templates.
  • Support all plan structures via the automated integration.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”) is the platform for smarter alts management. We redefine alternative investment intelligence with AI-driven software that directly addresses the core challenges of private markets. Our technology empowers institutions, LPs, and wealth managers to future-proof their alts infrastructure, modernizing systems and providing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and compliance. By automating manual data processing with AI-native precision, Canoe helps clients reduce operational costs and risks, significantly lowering overhead and mitigating errors. Ultimately, our timely, accurate, and comprehensive data enables investment teams to drive superior investment outcomes through deeper insights and more profitable allocation strategies. With Canoe, it’s all about making Alts, smarter. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

About Confluence Technologies

Confluence® Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with over 700 employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit Confluence.com.

