Armanino Welcomes Step Up Consulting, Expanding Human Capital Management and UKG Ready Capabilities

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armanino, one of the 20 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that the team from Step Up Consulting, a UKG partner, has joined the firm. The addition strengthens Armanino’s Human Capital Management (HCM) technology practice and expands its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that help clients optimize HR, payroll, and workforce management operations.

Step Up Consulting has earned a reputation for its client-first approach to UKG Ready implementations and support. Its team of specialists blends technical expertise with business insight to streamline HR and payroll operations for clients across industries. Step Up’s deep experience with the UKG Ready platform enhances Armanino’s enterprise technology offerings, enabling the firm to better serve small and mid-sized organizations seeking agile, scalable HCM solutions.

“Step Up Consulting brings enhanced HCM capabilities that significantly expand the solutions we can deliver to clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino Advisory LLC. “Their deep UKG expertise and nimble delivery model strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive, end‑to‑end technology and advisory services. Together, we will help organizations better connect their people, payroll, and finance data to drive smarter, faster business decisions.”

As part of the integration, Christine Ferns will join Armanino to lead the firm’s newly formed UKG practice, bringing together UKG Ready implementation, optimization, and managed services capabilities under a unified strategy.

“Joining Armanino represents an exciting new chapter for Step Up,” said Christine Ferns, CEO of Step Up Consulting. “Our clients will benefit from Armanino’s broad consulting and accounting ecosystem spanning finance, tax, and managed services, while continuing to receive the personalized, hands-on support that defines our firm. Together, we will deliver integrated, outcome-driven solutions that help organizations align their HCM strategy with broader business goals. This deal will also provide new growth, training, and advancement opportunities for our people.”

“We’re grateful for the investment Step Up Consulting has made in building a strong UKG practice that has delivered real business impact for customers, and we’re excited to see that commitment recognized by Armanino,” said Savas Gunduz, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at UKG. “Moments like this reflect the strength and momentum of our partner ecosystem and a shared focus on helping organizations drive employee transformation.”

Through this integration, Armanino plans to accelerate opportunities in UKG’s partner ecosystem, expand managed HCM support services, and enhance its ability to deliver first-line product optimization and payroll tax advisory. The addition also aligns with Armanino’s broader strategic focus on integrated, tech-enabled solutions that drive business efficiency and digital transformation.

About Armanino

"Armanino" is the brand name under which Armanino LLP and Armanino Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with law, regulations, and professional standards. Armanino LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services, and Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services. Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.