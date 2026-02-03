e.l.f. Cosmetics Unveils Telenovela-Inspired Big Game Campaign Starring Melissa McCarthy Ahead of Halftime

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), a bold disruptor with a kind heart, announced today it will show up during the Big Game on Sunday, February, 8, 2026, with a telenovela-inspired campaign celebrating positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

Starring Academy Award®–nominated actor and producer Melissa McCarthy, actor and TV doctor Nicholas Gonzalez, iconic telenovela villain Itatí Cantoral, and e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, this dramatic telenovela parody delivers the perfect e.l.f. twist. Our “e.l.f.enovela” - aptly named “Melisa” (me-LEE-sa, said in a deep, deep voice) - opens with McCarthy's character awakening in a hospital bed to discover she has only one day to learn Spanish before watching the biggest reggaeton concert in America. Her unlikely savior? e.l.f.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil.

The campaign draws inspiration from a highly engaged cultural conversation surrounding the details of 2026’s Big Game entertainment programming, especially the halftime show. English-speaking communities embraced the idea of learning Spanish to be fully engaged with one of the most significant and shared-experience cultural events.

That was a perfect cue for e.l.f. and its mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face to spring into action.

e.l.f. has a deep connection to its Latin and Hispanic community. Hispanic households represent 18% of e.l.f. buying households, 29% higher than the cosmetics category average. * To strengthen the community bond and celebrate their heritage, e.l.f. produces the telenovela series “Descubre e.l.f.ecto,” which is about to launch its new episodic content later in February, and produced the hit song “ojos.labios.cara” with artist Manuel Turizo – an anthem accompanied by a full-scale music video.

Together with Duolingo, the world’s leading mobile learning platform, we are democratizing access to language learning with an exclusive offer of a complimentary Super Duolingo subscription to all e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty members so they can learn Spanish without the ads. **

“Everything we do at e.l.f. marries having your head in the stars to dream big and putting your feet on the ground to make it happen. We dreamt of pairing the absurdly good benefits of Glow Reviver Lip Oil with the comedy powerhouse of Melissa McCarthy, and the antagonist superpower of telenovela royalty Itatí Cantoral during the most impactful cultural moment of the year. That wish comes true on Sunday when we show up to celebrate with our Latin and Hispanic community in a meaningful way,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty.

The hero of the story is e.l.f.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil, which has the perfect pout power for McCarthy’s Rs to roll off her tongue – and her ultra-glossy, juicy lips. Glow Reviver Lip Oil has been e.l.f.’s best-selling product the past two years in a row, with one sold every 2.4 seconds in 2025. ***

A beloved global icon known for her warmth, humor, and range across genres, McCarthy brings heart and authenticity to everything she does. Her latest collaboration with e.l.f. brings that same joyful spirit to a campaign that celebrates culture, connection, and fun.

“I’ve always believed that laughter is universal — it’s one of the most genuine ways we connect,” said McCarthy. “So teaming up with my new friends at e.l.f. and stepping into the dramatic world of telenovelas — a genre full of passion and heart — felt really special. Adding glossy, juicy lips to all that melodrama was unexpected, joyful, and just plain fun.”

“e.l.f. Cosmetics is a bold brand with such a fun sensibility that being invited into this campaign on one of the world’s biggest stages was an absolute honor,” said Gonzalez. “Getting to celebrate Latino storytelling through humor, heart, and a full-on telenovela lens - alongside someone as fearless as Melissa McCarthy - felt both meaningful and wildly fun.”

“It felt like a dream come true. I realized it wasn’t just a professional opportunity; it was a recognition of my journey and my roots,” said Cantoral. “Being a Latina on a stage this big, like the Big Game, means so much to me. e.l.f. represents progress. It shows that beauty can be powerful, inclusive, and accessible at the same time. Thank you e.l.f. y viva Mexico.”

“Melisa,” brought to life by e.l.f. partner agency 72andSunny Amsterdam, leans into genuine telenovela and soap opera production tropes, shot in 30 frames per second with hyper-saturated color and the most unnaturally even lighting imaginable – all adding to melodrama. It was directed by Tim Heidecker from Tim & Eric with creative consulting by Santiago Fabregas. Ellen K, the host of the Ellen K Morning Show, is the familiar voice on the radio.

The streaming spot on Peacock during the Big Game serves as the ignition point for the full campaign that will also span TV, social and digital channels.

The 2026 campaign builds on e.l.f.'s Big Game legacy:

In 2023, as one of the only beauty brands to participate, e.l.f. disrupted the space with a sticky advertisement demonstrating that beauty belongs everywhere

In 2024, "Judge Beauty" delivered the verdict that it's a "crime" to overpay for makeup

In 2025, “the e.l.f.time show” was a multi-pronged, disruptive, never-before-seen Ultimate Watch Party with a live-production, second-screen experience

Be sure to tune in Sunday, February 8, 2026, on Peacock. Follow the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Check out our Zero Distance interview with Cantoral on e.l.f.’s Substack later today.

Watch “Melisa” for the Big Game here.

* Circana Receipt Panel Complete Consumer –All Venues 52W Ending 12/29/2024

** The two-week promotion begins Feb. 3, 2026. The one-month Super Duolingo subscription is open to all e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty members. Sign up here.

*** L52WE Jan 3, 2026

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.