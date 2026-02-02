Genisys Credit Union Taps Scienaptic AI to Scale Inclusive, Member-Centric Lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning technology, today announced that Genisys Credit Union has selected its AI platform to modernize its lending, enhance decisioning speed, and expand fair access to credit.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Genisys Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner since 1936. As one of the largest and strongest credit unions in the country, Genisys manages $6.1 billion in assets and serves more than 295,000 members nationwide. The credit union is consistently recognized for its financial stability and its deep commitment to community impact. Guided by the philosophy that Genisys is "Where you come first," the credit union is dedicated to helping members achieve their financial goals through a member-centric approach that balances modern banking efficiency with the personalized care and integrity of a traditional cooperative.

“We believe that exceptional service is defined by how well we empower our members to achieve their dreams with confidence and ease. We are committed to delivering financial services that are secure, reliable, and responsive to our members’ evolving needs,” said Jackie Buchanan, President and CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “Deploying Scienaptic AI will help us maintain rigorous credit quality standards while significantly improving the speed and precision of our lending decisions, enabling us to serve our growing membership with greater efficiency and personal attention.”

“Genisys Credit Union stands out as a pillar of financial strength and community dedication in the credit union movement,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. “We are honored to support such a forward-thinking institution. By leveraging our AI platform, Genisys will ensure that its impressive scale is matched by precise, data-driven decisioning. This deployment will allow them to approve more loans faster and deepen relationships with their members, all while maintaining prudent risk management.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform has powered decisions for over $150 billion in loans. It processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized among the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai