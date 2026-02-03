Remo Health and Hilarity for Charity Launch Nationwide Partnership to Empower Dementia Caregivers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remo Health, a virtual dementia care clinic, and Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a national non-profit serving families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, are launching a nationwide partnership to provide evidence-based, educational resources to families and caregivers affected by dementia. Both HFC and Remo share a mission to deliver comprehensive and ongoing support to caregivers and raise awareness about this disease.

Starting immediately, the collaboration offers all HFC families caring for a loved one living with dementia free access to hundreds of Remo Health's medically reviewed, evidence-based, multimedia resources. These resources deliver support and ongoing education about brain health, dementia, and the importance of caregiver well-being, ensuring this knowledge is easily accessible to families at every stage of the disease. The easily searchable library offers practical guidance for navigating the care journey and includes topics such as:

Brain Health & Early Diagnosis: Information on the importance of brain health as we all age and guidance on what families can do now—from lifestyle changes to cognitive screenings and ways to support cognitive maintenance.

Information on the importance of brain health as we all age and guidance on what families can do now—from lifestyle changes to cognitive screenings and ways to support cognitive maintenance. Caregiver Well-Being: In-depth content dedicated entirely to the caregiver, including expert advice on maintaining their own physical, emotional, and mental health.

In-depth content dedicated entirely to the caregiver, including expert advice on maintaining their own physical, emotional, and mental health. End-of-Life Care: Compassionate, clear guidance and resources for navigating the later stages of the disease, including advance care planning and navigating grief.

“Caring for someone with dementia can feel overwhelming, and too often families are left to figure it out on their own. Our partnership with Remo Health will change that. By offering free access to trusted, medically-vetted information, we’re making it easier for caregivers to feel prepared, supported, and truly seen,” said Lauren Miller Rogen, co-founder of Hilarity for Charity.

“We are proud to work with Hilarity for Charity, an organization that has done extraordinary work in bringing global awareness and funding to this devastating disease,” said Matt LeKrey, co-founder and President of Remo Health. “We’re very excited to put essential knowledge directly into the hands of caregivers. This education and support helps families navigate complex health decisions for their loved ones and prioritize their own well-being during some of the toughest moments of their lives.”

HFC families and caregivers can learn more about these resources by visiting: https://remo.health/hilarity-for-charity

About Hilarity for Charity:

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by filmmakers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org and on social @wearehfc

About Remo Health

Remo Health is a virtual dementia care company. Our world-class neurologists and geriatricians diagnose and manage all types of dementia. Remo provides peer support, comprehensive and personalized care plans, and 24/7 access to experts for people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Remo Health is a participant in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. To learn more, visit remo.health.