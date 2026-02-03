Golden Gate Global Announces a New EB-5 Project: Westcourt Downtown Orlando

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Gate Global, a leading EB-5 regional center, is pleased to announce the launch of its 20th EB-5 offering, the Westcourt Downtown Orlando. The project is located on approximately 8.4 acres in the heart of Downtown Orlando’s premier sports and entertainment district, directly adjacent to the Kia Center, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

With more than $1 billion of EB-5 capital raised, over $300 million repaid to investors, and a long-standing record of successful immigration outcomes, Golden Gate Global continues to offer institutional-quality EB-5 opportunities backed by more than a decade of proven performance.

Westcourt Downtown Orlando is a large-scale mixed-use development designed to serve the region’s year-round activity and growing demand for hospitality and residential offerings. The project will bring together a 265-key Kimpton lifestyle hotel, 269 multifamily residences, and a 1,145-stall, seven-story parking structure, creating a vibrant, interconnected destination in one of Central Florida’s most dynamic urban areas.

“Westcourt Downtown Orlando represents the type of high-impact, well-supported development that EB-5 investors look for. The project benefits from strong government support at the local level, meaningful tax incentives, and a development team with deep experience in large-scale mixed-use and sports-anchored infrastructure. We are pleased to offer this opportunity as part of our continued commitment to providing secure, transparent, and high-quality EB-5 investments.” - said Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO, Golden Gate Global.

The hotel will be operated under the Kimpton brand, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts (“IHG”), one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, with more than 20 global hotel brands, 6,500+ hotels in 100+ countries, and a loyalty base of over 145 million members. Positioned steps away from Orlando’s major event venues, including Kia Center, Home of the Orlando Magic NBA Team, Inter&Co Stadium, Camping World Stadium, and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the project is exceptionally well situated to benefit from more than 240 annual events and 1.9+ million visitors at the Kia Center and a combined 4.1+ million attendees across nearby sports and entertainment facilities each year.

Westcourt Downtown Orlando is being developed by a premier partnership between JMA Ventures and Mohari Hospitality, together with Machete Group and SED Development, an entity wholly owned by the DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic. The development team brings decades of combined experience in large-scale real estate, hospitality, and sports-anchored projects across the United States.

Collectively, the team has delivered some of the most recognizable sports, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations in the country, including: Barclays Center (NBA Brooklyn Nets, New York), Kia Center (NBA Orlando Magic, Orlando), Chase Center and Thrive City (NBA Golden State Warriors, San Francisco), TQL Stadium (MLS FC Cincinnati, Ohio), Fairmont Heritage Place at Ghirardelli Square (San Francisco) and BSE Global Headquarters in Brooklyn.

JMA Ventures is well known for leading major developments such as the Golden 1 Center (home of the NBA Sacramento Kings) and the surrounding Downtown Commons district — an EB-5 project previously supported by Golden Gate Global with successful immigration and repayment outcomes for eligible investors.

The EB-5 investment structure is offered as a senior secured loan with a 3-year term, plus two optional 1-year extensions (3+1+1). Construction is expected to begin in Q1 2026 and conclude in Q4 2028.

Golden Gate Global continues to expand its portfolio of institutional-quality EB-5 offerings that combine strong immigration fundamentals with the support of experienced development partners. Westcourt Downtown Orlando reflects this commitment by delivering a fully planned, impact-driven project in one of the nation’s most active urban districts.