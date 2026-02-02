Alliant Insurance Services Awarded Sourcewell Contract, Expands Public Entity Insurance Access Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services, the nation’s leading specialty broker, was competitively awarded a cooperative purchasing contract by Sourcewell, a service cooperative based in Minnesota, for participating public entities. The contract allows organizations nationwide to access specialized expertise and insurance solutions from Alliant Public Entity through a streamlined procurement process, saving time, reducing administrative expenses and expanding access to competitively priced coverage that supports compliant purchasing.

Sourcewell facilitates cooperative purchasing for over 50,000 participating agencies. Public agencies, schools (public, private or charter) and nonprofits can now designate Alliant as their Broker of Record, without soliciting proposals for coverage, gaining seamless access to comprehensive insurance solutions that support compliant purchasing for public, education and nonprofit entities.

“Our contract with Sourcewell underscores Alliant’s unmatched expertise in understanding organizations’ unique risk exposures and delivering specialized insurance solutions for public entities nationwide,” said Daniel Howell, Managing Director, Alliant Public Entity. “As the risk landscape grows in complexity, participating public agencies can quickly and efficiently access our comprehensive suite of insurance and risk management solutions, supporting long-term stability and resilience.”

Pat Moore, First Vice President, Alliant Employee Benefits, added, “The awarded contract with Sourcewell is a testament to our ability to deliver scalable, cost-effective and results-driven employee benefits solutions that help organizations enhance employee engagement and remain competitive in today’s workforce. We look forward to expanding access to our employee benefits solutions through Sourcewell and providing strategic value to participating agencies.”

As the foremost insurance broker for the public sector, Alliant serves over 10,000 public entity clients, delivering exceptional value to organizations through its unparalleled expertise and insurance and risk management offerings, including property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement consulting and more.

