BARK Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor to the Special Committee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors has retained Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor to assist the Special Committee in the review and evaluation of the previously disclosed preliminary non-binding indicative proposal letters the Company has received and any proposals from other parties.

As previously disclosed on January 9, 2026, the Company received a preliminary non-binding indicative proposal letter from Great Dane Ventures, LLC (“Great Dane”), comprised of a group of the Company’s current stockholders, including Matt Meeker, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board, RRE Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Founders Circle Capital and Ironbound Partners Fund (collectively, the “Great Dane Group”). The Great Dane Group letter proposes that Great Dane would acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock not already beneficially owned by the Great Dane Group or their affiliates, in an all-cash transaction, for $0.90 per share. On January 14, 2026, the Company received a preliminary non-binding indicative proposal letter from GNK Holdings LLC and Marcus Lemonis (collectively, the “GNK/Lemonis Group”). The GNK/Lemonis Group letter proposes that the GNK/Lemonis Group would acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock not already beneficially owned by the GNK/Lemonis Group, in an all-cash transaction, for $1.10 per share.

The Board cautions the Company's stockholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Special Committee has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposals or make any decision with respect to the Company's response to the proposals. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to either of the proposals or that any proposed transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to the proposals received or any other transaction or proposal, except as required under applicable law.

