HuLoop and Ceto Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Adaptive Work Optimization for Financial Institutions

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HuLoop Automation, a leader in AI-powered work optimization for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ceto, a leader in providing data-driven insights and actionable intelligence for financial institutions. This partnership will combine HuLoop’s Unified Work Optimization platform with Ceto’s intelligence solutions and expert consulting capabilities to help financial institutions enhance operational efficiency, streamline execution and unlock actionable insights for growth.

“By partnering with Ceto, we’re empowering banks and credit unions to streamline work across people, processes and technology, turning intelligence into impact.” Share

As a part of the partnership, HuLoop’s human-in-the-loop work optimization solutions will integrate with the Ceto NOVA™ platform and other Ceto solutions, including the VendorLink™ solution, the MarketView™ study and the NexBridge™ solution. This enables institutions to automate repeatable, complex processes while leveraging real-time market, performance, and vendor intelligence to inform strategic decisions.

“Today’s financial institutions face unprecedented competitive and operational pressures requiring insight and execution at scale,” said Todd Michaud, President and CEO at HuLoop. “By partnering with Ceto, we’re empowering banks and credit unions to streamline work across people, processes and technology, turning intelligence into impact.”

Together, HuLoop and Ceto bring intelligence, expertise and AI-powered work optimization to give financial institutions clearer visibility, more efficient execution and better business outcomes.

“Ceto has always been committed to equipping community banks and credit unions with the intelligence they need to thrive in a dynamic marketplace,” said Douglas Ceto, CEO of Ceto. “This partnership with HuLoop brings a critical automation dimension to that mission, enabling our clients to not only see what needs to be done but also automate key processes with confidence.”

The alliance marks a significant step in delivering solutions that blend human expertise, AI and automation to tackle the most pressing challenges facing financial institutions today.

About HuLoop Automation

HuLoop Automation is a comprehensive AI-based future of work platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, providing organizations of all sizes with industry-specific tools that streamline work, automate manual processes, and increase efficiency. Driven by its "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, HuLoop Automation is dedicated to improving the workers' experience by giving them more time to be more productive. Learn more at www.huloop.ai.

About Ceto

Founded in 1994, Ceto is a long-standing strategic partner to community banks and credit unions, focused on strengthening profitability, performance, and long-term resilience. Over the past three decades, Ceto has supported more than 2,000 financial institutions across the United States and Canada. Through a combination of strategic guidance, human expertise, and technology, Ceto helps institutions navigate complexity, apply intelligence effectively, and build stronger communities. Learn more at ceto.com.