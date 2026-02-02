American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Partners with Xapify to Deliver the AACN Competence Framework in a Digital Format

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the largest specialty nursing association in the world, is making the AACN Competence Framework for Progressive and Critical Care Nursing available on the Xapify platform.

For the first time, hospitals and health systems will be able to implement a digital version of the AACN Competence Framework, recognized nationally for its comprehensive approach to validating competence for nurses who are new to critical care or progressive care practice.

Xapify, a global leader in digital competency management for healthcare, will add the AACN Competence Framework to its growing body of nurse onboarding and orientation resources.

Through the Xapify platform, the digital version of the AACN Competence Framework can be implemented in days, providing hospitals with a ready-to-use, standardized, and continuously updated system for assessing, tracking, and maintaining clinical competence. Designed with simplicity in mind, it supports educators, managers, and bedside nurses with a user-friendly experience that fits seamlessly into existing workflows.

“Competence is at the heart of safe, high-quality patient care,” said Herb Williams-Dalgart, AACN Learning Excellence Director. “Through this partnership with Xapify, hospitals can more easily access and apply the AACN Competence Framework in their daily practice, helping nurses and leaders ensure every clinician is confident and prepared to meet the complex needs of today’s patients.”

“Hospitals need solutions that are both trusted and practical,” said Nick Stephenson, CEO of Xapify. “By bringing AACN’s trusted framework into our platform, we’re enabling organizations to strengthen their workforce capability without the burden of lengthy implementations or manual tracking.”

The AACN Competence Framework outlines eight foundational domains of nursing competence and provides guidance for advancing clinical judgment, teamwork, and professional growth across progressive and critical care environments. With Xapify, hospitals deploy these competencies digitally, ensuring staff are always working from the latest AACN-endorsed standards.

This partnership reflects AACN’s ongoing commitment to advancing nursing excellence and supporting health systems in building sustainable, competent workforces. The AACN Competence Framework is part of a library of evidence-based clinical resources. Visit www.aacn.org to learn more.

To learn more about implementing the framework in Xapify, visit www.xapify.com.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

Learn more at www.aacn.org.

About Xapify

Xapify is a global leader in digital competency and capability management for healthcare organizations. Designed to simplify workforce development, Xapify helps hospitals implement and maintain evidence-based competency programs quickly and at scale. Used by leading hospitals across the US, UK, and Australia, Xapify empowers healthcare teams to stay current, confident, and compliant. Learn more at www.xapify.com.