NCR Atleos and Heart of England Co-operative Extend Relationship to Enhance Financial Inclusion

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced the renewal of its long-standing relationship with Heart of England Co-operative. This agreement secures a five-year extension and includes a comprehensive upgrade of the retailer’s 35-site ATM estate, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to convenient, free-to-use cash access for communities across the region.

Under the renewed agreement, Heart of England Co-operative will continue leveraging the NCR Atleos retail network solution, which combines industry-leading hardware, software and managed services with unrivalled operational scale and innovation. The collaboration ensures exceptional ATM availability and best-in-class service.

“Providing free access to cash is central to our mission of supporting financial inclusion and customer satisfaction,” said Steve Browne, CEO of Heart of England Co-operative. “NCR Atleos has been a trusted partner since 2015, and their expertise and reliability make them the ideal choice as we continue to serve our communities.”

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Heart of England Co-operative,” said Neil Martin, Area Managing Director for the UK at NCR Atleos. “Together, we’re ensuring that communities across Coventry and Warwickshire have convenient access to cash, while delivering operational excellence and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of retailers and consumers.”

The renewal positions Heart of England Co-operative to maintain its strategic priorities, while NCR Atleos delivers operational efficiency and digital-first self-service experiences for consumers. The upgraded ATM network will further strengthen the retailer’s ability to drive footfall and meet evolving customer needs.

About Heart of England Co-operative

Heart of England Co-operative operates retail stores across Coventry and Warwickshire. For more information, visit www.heartofengland.coop.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.