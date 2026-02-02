The NFL Player Care Foundation and Atrium Unite to Bring NFL Legends and Top Employers Together at the Super Bowl Career Fair

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NFL Player Care Foundation and Atrium are inviting all former NFL players – known as NFL Legends – to join the 8th Annual Super Bowl Career Fair on Friday, February 6, in San Francisco, California. This event is created exclusively for retired players and brings together top employers, esteemed speakers, and one-on-one support designed to help Legends explore fresh career possibilities after their NFL experience.

Combining Atrium’s extensive expertise in career transition with the NFL PCF’s deep understanding of the unique challenges retired players face creates a powerful foundation of support. Share

This year also marks Atrium’s sixth year supporting the career fair and collaborating on the broader Player Care Foundation career program. Together, the two organizations continue to champion a clear, thoughtful path for players ready to step into new professional opportunities.

What Legends Can Expect

The career fair is built to be welcoming, encouraging, and filled with practical resources. Legends will have access to a variety of panels featuring distinguished speakers like six-time Pro Bowler and host of NFL GameDay Morning on NFL Network, Gerald McCoy, and NFL Legend and Chief Executive Officer of RCX Sports, Izell Reese. Both will share their perspectives on transitioning into life after football and the transferable skills that they learned from the game.

Meet the Employers

Legends will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from many of the world's most respected companies. The event will include 35+ employers, including Amazon, Bank of America, Cigna, Edward Jones, EA Sports, FedEx, FOX Sports, PepsiCo, RCX Sports, Smith + Nephew, USAA, Visa, and others. These employers understand the discipline, teamwork, and perseverance that come from a career in football, and they are ready to help retired players transition into new and rewarding roles.

A Program That Supports the Whole Journey

Atrium and the NFL Player Care Foundation work year-round to help retired players build confidence in their next chapter. The support includes coaching, resume preparation, interview readiness, career planning, and access to upskilling programs. Since 2020, Atrium has supported more than 118 Legends through individualized guidance, completed more than 1,900 resume reviews, and supported more than 15,000 hours of technical learning.

When asked about the impact of the partnership, Joanna Chavers, Vice President of HR Advisory at Atrium, shared, “Combining our extensive expertise in career transition with the NFL PCF’s deep understanding of the unique challenges retired players face creates a powerful foundation of support. Through structured, personalized guidance and solutions designed to build continuous improvement and professional momentum, our partnership allows us to meet players exactly where they are in their post-football journey. It is inspiring to see these athletes channel their discipline, leadership, and drive into entirely new professional chapters.”

Reflecting on his own transition, NFL Legend Troy D. Nolan Jr. stated, “I am truly grateful for the support I received from the NFL PCF and Atrium. The resume guidance, interview preparation, coaching, and webinars all helped me understand the shift from playing to the corporate world. Their genuine understanding of the challenges players face strengthened my confidence and positively impacted my family as we look ahead.”

Built for Legends

Whether Legends want to explore a new field, connect with hiring managers, build their network, or learn what is possible in the next stage of their career, this career fair is an opportunity to move forward with support and community.

“The Super Bowl Career Fair has been a cornerstone event for the Foundation since its 2018 inception,” said Andrew Jo, Interim Executive Director of PCF. “Each year, it allows PCF to connect with new Legends in a meaningful way, strengthen relationships with employers who are invested in our retired player community, and deliver an experience that genuinely reflects our mission in action.”

As Player Care Foundation approaches its cornerstone event, the team looks forward to another successful year.

About NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF)

The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) is an independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life. PCF addresses all aspects of life by providing programs and assistance with medical, emotional, financial, social, and community issues. The National Football League recognizes former players' enormous contributions in the development and success of America’s favorite sport -- football. To acknowledge and express appreciation for their contributions, the NFL Owners, in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL Alumni Association, created the NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) in September 2007.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified leader in Extended Workforce Management and Talent Solutions, supporting the world’s largest brands with access to top talent and high-performing contingent workforce programs. The company offers a full suite of services, including staffing solutions, MSP, EOR Payrolling, IC Compliance, RPO, Direct Sourcing, Early Talent Administration, and HR advisory support, all backed by industry expertise and market insight. Please visit www.atriumglobal.com to learn more about Atrium's services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.