RPC, Inc. Invests in Topcon Solutions Stores

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems has announced a significant strategic investment in its U.S. retail network — Topcon Solutions Stores (TSS) — by RPC, Inc. The agreement marks a major milestone for the Topcon organization and its impact on the construction technology market in the United States. The investment will strengthen TSS’s continued commitment to help more contractors modernize their job sites through innovative technology solutions.

Long-term structural trends in the U.S. construction market — including housing shortages, infrastructure investment, and modernization of aging assets — continue to drive demand. Yet the sector has historically lagged in digital adoption, creating substantial opportunity for tech-enabled retailers to lead the next phase of industry transformation. RPC, Inc. sees this moment as a pivotal opportunity to support Topcon Solutions Stores in their journey to drive technology adoption.

“We see tremendous opportunity in the U.S. construction sector, particularly as contractors accelerate their projects through digital transformation,” said David Alban, RPC, Inc. board member, and CEO and President of Ring Power Corporation. “Topcon is a global leader in positioning technology, and Topcon Solutions Stores have earned the trust of thousands of end users across the country. By investing in TSS, we are supporting a business that is positioned to modernize a massive, essential industry and deliver real value to the professionals who build America’s infrastructure.”

Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems, said, “RPC, Inc.’s investment reflects the growing recognition that positioning technology and job site automation are essential to the future of construction. Topcon Solutions Stores play a critical role in delivering that technology directly to the field, backed by training, service, and trusted local support. RPC, Inc.’s commitment reinforces the long-term potential of the North American market and the value of our retail network.”

“RPC, Inc.’s investment is a strong endorsement of the work our TSS team does to support contractors as they adopt digital workflows, automation tools, and advanced positioning technologies,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president of construction for Topcon. “The construction industry is changing rapidly, and this investment strengthens the push toward improved productivity and performance.”

“Topcon Solutions Stores currently operates in 14 retail locations and serves 22 states. We are a strong organization that will become stronger with the growth potential this investment brings,” said Mark Contino, vice president of Topcon North American retail distribution, TSS. “As a direct Topcon distributor and an Autodesk Platinum Partner, we deliver digital solutions that are unmatched in the industry by integrating advanced positioning technology with the Autodesk construction software portfolio. Through this investment, the benefits we can offer customers will continue to accelerate.”

The investment became effective February 1, 2026. For more information about Topcon Solutions Stores, visit topconsolutions.com.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Topcon Solutions Stores

Topcon Solutions Store (topconsolutions.com) is the factory-direct retail and service division of Topcon. Topcon Solutions provides end-to-end solutions for Topcon’s advanced positioning technology. This includes distribution, training, technical support, and consulting for cutting-edge products like machine control, layout systems, and construction software, ensuring that professionals across the construction, surveying, and geospatial industries can seamlessly integrate Topcon's technologies into their projects. Additionally, as an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Topcon Solutions enhances its offerings by delivering powerful software solutions alongside Topcon’s hardware, creating a complete ecosystem for optimizing project workflows and driving innovation in the AEC industry.

About RPC, Inc.

RPC, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the Company) sells, rents, and services heavy equipment, diesel engines, lift trucks, utility equipment, vocational trucks, and cranes. Rental leases are for periods of less than one year. The majority of the Company’s business is conducted by its subsidiary, Ring Power Corporation.