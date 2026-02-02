Akralos Animal Nutrition Debuts, Delivering Advanced Feed and Nutrition Solutions Across North America

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akralos Animal Nutrition, a new North American animal feed and nutrition company, officially launched Feb. 1. Formed through a joint venture between global agriculture leaders ADM and Alltech, Akralos combines Alltech’s U.S.-based Hubbard Feeds and Canada-based Masterfeeds businesses with ADM’s U.S. feed operations.

Operating an extensive network of more than 40 feed mills across North America and supported by more than 1,400 team members, Akralos delivers reliable, high-quality feeds, minerals and supplements through its trusted brands, backed by advanced nutrition expertise, leading-edge science and personalized service.

“Akralos brings together proven scale, innovation and infrastructure with a deep commitment to service and results,” said Akralos chief executive officer Brian Gier, a leader with more than 30 years of experience in the commercial animal feed industry. “From day one, our focus is on delivering nutrition our customers can rely on, support they can count on and partnerships that help their animals and businesses thrive.”

Akralos is dedicated to helping customers gain a measurable advantage, bringing together passionate teams, proven products and shared values. Its experienced team works closely with customers to deliver tailored solutions, consistent performance and actionable insights, supported by leading-edge research and development, broad logistical capabilities and strong connections across the agri-food value chain.

ADM and Alltech have a longstanding relationship, tracing back to ADM being Alltech’s first customer in 1980. Akralos brings together ADM and Alltech’s complementary strengths to form a unified organization with a clear mission: to serve as an advanced nutrition partnership committed to delivering a competitive edge for producers, retailers and animal owners across North America. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, its footprint includes feed manufacturing, research and laboratory facilities, enabling the company to serve the livestock, equine, backyard and leisure animal markets with unmatched expertise and scale.

“With the unique strengths and shared values of Alltech and ADM, we can deliver deeper expertise, broader support and a stronger portfolio of nutrition solutions and services, all designed to help our customers build more profitable and resilient operations,” said Akralos chief operating officer Brad Dalke, an animal feed industry veteran who has served in numerous leadership roles at ADM over the past 27 years.

Hubbard and Masterfeeds remain Akralos’ core customer-facing brands, preserving continuity for customers across North America. Product and portfolio alignment are underway, ensuring each brand continues to evolve while benefiting from the shared resources, science and operational strength of Akralos’ parent companies.

“Our vision is to become the most trusted name in animal nutrition by delivering high-performance feeds and partnerships that drive results,” Gier said. “We’re here to listen, collaborate and use science to solve real-world challenges — nourishing advantage for all of our customers and partners.”

Akralos is now fully operational and serving customers across North America. For information on products and services, please email info@akralos.com. Watch our video and learn more at akralos.com.

