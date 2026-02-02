DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate Secure Full Building Lease with AI Leader Anthropic at 300 Howard Street

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital company and vertically-integrated commercial real estate investment firm, and Blackstone Real Estate today announced that Anthropic has leased the entirety of 300 Howard, a 466,000 square-foot, 25-story office tower, and 342 Howard, a historic 18,000 square-foot building. The properties are owned and managed by a joint venture between DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate.

Anthropic’s commitment is one of the largest in the city’s history. The deal highlights how artificial intelligence companies are driving office demand, accelerating the revitalization of downtown San Francisco, and reinforcing the city’s position as the capital of AI and technology innovation.

Anthropic, which currently occupies space in two nearby buildings at 500 and 505 Howard, will anchor its presence at 300 Howard within “AI Alley,” the growing downtown San Francisco corridor that is rapidly attracting leading AI companies and talent.

“Dario and I were born and raised in San Francisco–it's where Anthropic was founded, and where so much of our story has unfolded. With over 1,300 employees in the Bay Area and counting, I'm especially excited about what this growth means for the local community as we look to deepen our partnerships with the incredible businesses and organizations doing meaningful work in the city that we love and call home,” said Daniela Amodei, president and co-founder, Anthropic.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Anthropic to 300 Howard and to partner with a leading AI company as it continues to grow and drive innovation,” said Gregg Walker, President of DivcoWest Real Estate Asset Management. “San Francisco’s resurgence is being led by AI, and Anthropic’s decision to make a full-building commitment [and expand its presence] reinforces our shared belief in San Francisco’s future. We’re thrilled to play a role in the revitalization of downtown and to build a long-term partnership together.”

David Levine, Head of Blackstone Real Estate Americas, said: “The AI revolution is powering San Francisco’s recovery, driving demand and office utilization. We are long-term believers in the city and look forward to supporting Anthropic’s continued growth with a modernized, Class A workspace in this prime submarket.”

DivcoWest and Perform Properties, Blackstone Real Estate’s retail and office portfolio company, worked with JLL Vice Chairman Chris Roeder, Senior Managing Director Ted Davies, and Senior Vice President Carlye Parker to represent ownership in the lease negotiations. Felipe Gomez-Kraus and John Diepenbrock of JLL represented Anthropic.

300 Howard features flexible floorplates, Bay views, exceptional amenities and a prime South Financial District address. Notably, the building sits directly alongside Salesforce Park, a five-acre urban oasis spanning four city blocks, complete with a half-mile walking loop and a lush ‘green roof’ atop the Salesforce Transit Center. Often dubbed San Francisco’s ‘Grand Central of the West,’ the Transit Center provides seamless regional connectivity, linking employees to the city and beyond via bus and light rail lines in every direction further reinforcing 300 Howard’s appeal.

About DivcoWest

Founded in 1993 by Stuart Shiff, DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital Company, is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Washington DC, Austin, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 61 million square feet of commercial space - primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest’s real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces. www.divcowest.com. Follow @DivcoWest on LinkedIn.

About DivCore Capital

Through two real estate platforms, DivcoWest, a private equity firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and LoanCore Capital, a lender headquartered in Greenwich, CT, DivCore Capital manages approximately $31 billion in total assets on behalf of institutional investors. DivCore Capital has a presence in target innovation and growth markets across the U.S.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $319 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, data centers, residential, office and hospitality. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT). Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).