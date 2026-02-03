Opici Family Distributing Announce Continued Partnership With Provi to Strengthen Digital Omnichannel Strategy

GLEN ROCK, N.J. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opici Family Distributing, a leading family-owned wine and spirits distributor, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Provi, the leading B2B digital platform for the beverage alcohol industry. This initiative expands digital access for retailers in New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and Maryland to Opici’s extensive portfolio and services available through Provi’s marketplace. It also reflects Opici’s commitment to strengthening relationships between its retail partners and sales representatives while delivering a seamless experience across all U.S. markets and touchpoints, both digitally and in person.

“Our company was built on the concept of family and relationships,” stated Dina Opici, President, Opici Family Distributing. “Leveraging digital solutions, like Provi, enables us to maintain our direct connection with our customers while creating opportunities to meet the needs of our company, sales reps, and partners across the retail and supplier tiers.”

As a family-owned distributor since 1934, Opici continues to embrace digital tools that complement its in-person service and deepen its connection with the retail and hospitality community. By integrating Provi into its broader omnichannel strategy, Opici is creating a more convenient and consistent experience for its customers. With Provi, licensed retailers can browse Opici’s full portfolio, communicate orders, and manage their beverage programs and inventory. For Opici’s sales team, the platform enhances productivity - reducing administrative tasks and allowing representatives to focus more on customer service, product education, and business growth.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Opici Family Distributing, a company that represents both tradition and forward thinking,” said Sean Kiley, Vice President of Distributor Partnerships at Provi. “Together, we’re helping ensure that distributors and retailers can work more efficiently and stay connected in an increasingly digital marketplace.”

To access Opici Family Distributing’s portfolio on Provi’s marketplace, visit provi.com.

About Opici Family Distributing

Opici Family Distributing, a fourth-generation, family-owned wholesaler, was named one of the “Top 10 U.S. Wine Distributors” by Wines & Vines in 2025. Celebrating over 90 years in business, Opici is dedicated to importing and distributing quality wines and spirits across New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Delaware, and Opici partners with RNDC in the New York market.

About Provi

Provi is the leading online B2B platform for the total beverage industry, connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers through a single digital marketplace. By streamlining communication, simplifying ordering, and enabling smarter product discovery, Provi enhances visibility and strengthens collaboration across the three-tier system. Trusted by thousands of industry partners nationwide, Provi is helping build a more connected and efficient future for beverage alcohol commerce. The company also operates SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online publication offering news, insights, and analysis for the beverage alcohol trade.