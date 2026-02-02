Intuit Partners with Affirm to Provide Pay-Over-Time Offering for QuickBooks Online

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced a new, multi-year partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM). Under the agreement, Affirm will become the exclusive pay-over-time solution built into QuickBooks Payments,* further strengthening Intuit’s end-to-end financial management capabilities that help accelerate how businesses manage and grow their business. QuickBooks provides millions of small and mid-market businesses (SMBs) with resources to manage their business, and through the partnership, many will have the ability to offer Affirm’s flexible payment options to their customers, while enabling businesses to attract new customers, boost conversion rates, maximize sales, and improve cash flow.

Getting paid on time and sustaining healthy cash flow is crucial for SMBs, but is one of the most common challenges they face. On average, more than half (56%) of SMBs are owed money from unpaid invoices, averaging $17,500 per business.1 With the integration of Affirm’s pay-over-time offerings in QuickBooks, businesses will have a new tool to help increase conversion rates and average order value, and attract a broader set of customers, while speeding up overall cash flow. Timely payments can help businesses maintain their cash flow, allowing them to shift focus to running and growing their business, while Affirm, which does not charge any late or hidden fees, assumes the repayment risk.

“By partnering with Affirm to bring native, pay-over-time functionality to QuickBooks, we are giving businesses a powerful new way to increase conversion and improve cash flow, while offering their own customers flexibility,” said David Hahn, EVP, GM, Services Group, Intuit. “With more than $2 trillion in invoices managed on our platform each year,2 this integration further accelerates the frictionless payments capabilities we offer to our customers to manage and grow their business all-in-one place, and represents one of the many ways we are helping to fuel financial success for businesses and consumers across our Intuit platform.”

In the coming months, Affirm will be offered as a payment method for eligible businesses in the U.S. who use QuickBooks Payments to invoice customers, with no additional setup or technical lift required. Businesses get paid upfront, while approved customers can choose to split invoices into flexible payment plans, including options as low as 0% APR, and never pay late fees or incur hidden charges. Affirm handles the application, underwriting, and approval of financing for every transaction individually, eliminating the need for business owners to manage the loan details or follow up on payments.

“Millions of SMBs rely on QuickBooks to simplify operations, keep their cash flow on track, and grow their business. Integrating Affirm directly into QuickBooks Payments will give these businesses another lever for growth — offering customers a transparent, responsible way to pay over time while the business continues to get paid upfront,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. "By providing consumers and businesses total clarity, no late fees, and no surprises, businesses can improve their cash flow and spend more time on what matters most.”

Affirm’s pay-over-time offerings will be available in the coming months for QuickBooks Online customers in the U.S. who use QuickBooks Payments. For more information on QuickBooks Payments, see here.

____________________ 1 According to findings from a May 2025 survey commissioned by Intuit QuickBooks. 2 Based on total invoices managed in FY25. Online payments volume on QuickBooks across payments and bill pay totaled $174B in FY25. Expand

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Disclaimers

Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For details about our money transmission licenses, or for Texas customers with complaints about our service, please visit https://www.intuit.com/legal/licenses/payment-licenses/.

*QuickBooks Payments: QuickBooks Payments account subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and approval. Subscription to QuickBooks Online required. Not available in U.S. territories or outside the U.S.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.

AFRM-PA