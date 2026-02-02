The Forge Companies and TA Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Forge Companies (“Forge” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services to personal injury law firms and the families they serve, today announced a strategic partnership with TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm. The partnership will support Forge’s mission of helping families navigate the financial complexities that arise after a personal injury event, while enabling the Company to expand its reach, capabilities, and platform.

For decades, plaintiff attorneys have navigated a fragmented landscape of providers across structured settlements, trusts, wealth management, and law firm operations. As cases grow larger and more complex, the multi-vendor approach has increased administrative burden and risk for law firms, while leaving families without the continuity and long-term financial structure they need.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Forge was built to address this challenge by creating a single, unified platform that brings together the full spectrum of settlement planning and financial services under one roof. By engaging early in the legal process and coordinating all financial considerations through one integrated team, Forge enables attorneys to operate more efficiently and deliver stronger, more thoughtful financial outcomes for clients facing life-altering circumstances.

Forge’s platform spans four core business lines—Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management, Advocacy Trust, and Forge Capital—delivering customized structured settlement annuity planning and insurance solutions; wealth management and long-term financial planning for injured families; Special Needs Trust planning and administration; and law-firm-focused financial services, including streamlined E&O underwriting, IOLTA organization and audit support, payroll administration, case cost accounting, plaintiff advance solutions, and enhanced financial reporting.

The partnership with TA reinforces Forge’s ability to continue investing in the people, technology, and infrastructure required to support and scale its team-based model. With TA’s backing, Forge is positioned to expand thoughtfully into new markets, deepen its bench of specialized talent, and further strengthen the durability of its platform—while remaining founder-led and true to the mission and values that have defined the Company for more than two decades.

“Forge was founded to help families navigate financial complexity during moments of profound change,” said Spooner Phillips, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forge. “Partnering with TA enables us to extend our platform to even more families, providing long-term support when it matters most. We are grateful to the teammates and partners whose dedication and commitment help advance our mission of empowering families to plan for and secure their financial future.”

“From the beginning, Forge has focused on building an integrated platform to address the fragmentation inherent in settlement planning and related financial services,” said Cory Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Forge. “TA’s experience partnering with founder-led businesses, combined with a deep understanding of the wealth management and insurance industries, makes them a strong partner as we continue to expand our capabilities and resources.”

“Forge has developed a highly differentiated platform that combines specialized financial expertise with a clear commitment to serving families at critical points in their lives,” said Michael Berk, Managing Director and Co-Head of TA’s North America Services Group. “We are excited to partner with Spooner, Cory, and the entire Forge team to support the Company’s continued evolution and deepen its impact across the U.S.”

“We believe Forge’s mission-driven culture, breadth of capabilities, and thoughtful approach to growth position the Company well for its next chapter,” said Hunter Fortney, Senior Vice President at TA. “We look forward to supporting Forge as it expands its geographic presence, introduces complementary offerings, and continues investing in the platform and people it serves.”

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to TA. DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisor to The Forge Companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Forge Companies

Since 2003, The Forge Companies (“Forge”) has been a trusted partner for plaintiff attorneys and their clients, guiding them through the complexities of the settlement planning process. Through a fully integrated platform that includes Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management, Forge Capital, and Advocacy Trust, Forge delivers coordinated, long-term strategies designed to support clients not only through the settlement process but also through the rest of their lives. Learn more at www.theforgecompanies.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.