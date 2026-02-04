NAAIC and CompTIA Launch Free AI Training and Credentials for High School Teachers Nationwide

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC), a national initiative led by Miami Dade College, launched CompTIA AI Educators Cohort in partnership with CompTIA to expand access to AI learning resources and training for high school educators. The collaboration provides free, online training designed to help high school teachers build foundational AI literacy and integrate AI concepts into existing coursework.

The inaugural cohort will provide 100 high school teachers with free access to CompTIA training and support to earn two credentials: CompTIA AI Essentials and CompTIA AI Prompting Essentials. The program runs April 7 to May 29, is self-paced, and delivered 100% online at no cost to selected educators.

NAAIC’s mission is to democratize applied AI education through the nation’s most accessible education infrastructure, while helping educators and institutions implement responsible, workforce-aligned AI learning. This partnership reflects NAAIC’s continued expansion of educator training, reaching students earlier in the talent pipeline by equipping high school teachers who prepare students for college and career pathways.

“AI is quickly becoming a baseline skill across every career pathway,” said Mark Plunkett, executive vice president, sales and go-to-market strategy, CompTIA. “Educators are on the front lines of preparing students for meaningful employment opportunities. Together with our partners at NAAIC, we’re helping teachers bring real-world AI concepts into the classroom.”

CompTIA AI Essentials is designed as a beginner-friendly learning experience that introduces core AI concepts and practical use of generative AI tools, including how to write effective prompts and evaluate outputs. The cohort pairs that foundation with AI Prompting Essentials, giving educators concrete skills to apply AI in daily workflows and classroom settings.

“By partnering with CompTIA, NAAIC is bridging the gap between education and industry, providing educators with industry-validated, affordable learning solutions and credentials in AI,” said Antonio Delgado, vice president of Innovation and Technology Partnerships at Miami Dade College and Founder of NAAIC. “We are very excited to expand NAAIC resources and training to high school teachers with such a valuable partner.”

Participants will complete training through the CompTIA CertMaster platform, with support from a CompTIA-certified instructor and guided sessions that include:

A CertMaster platform walkthrough to streamline learning and study time

Interactive labs focused on applied AI skills in real-world contexts

Pedagogical strategies for teaching AI concepts to high school students

Workflow optimization techniques for lesson planning, grading, and administrative tasks

Space is limited; educators are welcome to apply here for the program, whose key dates are as follows:

Application Deadline: March 11, 2026

March 11, 2026 Acceptance Notification: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Cohort Kick-off (Live Online Welcome Sessions): April 7, 8, and 9, 2026

April 7, 8, and 9, 2026 Training Window: April 7 to May 29, 2026

About the National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC)

NAAIC connects academic institutions, industry leaders, and educators nationwide to build a robust national AI talent pipeline. Led by Miami Dade College, Houston City College, and Maricopa Community Colleges, we're democratizing AI education by bringing cutting-edge, industry-informed teaching to the educators building the AI workforce.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and career changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications, and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.