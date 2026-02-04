Vertical Aerospace Advances Japan Commercialisation with Marubeni Via Electric Air Taxi Routes

SINGAPORE & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore Airshow -- Vertical Aerospace (“Vertical”) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announces a major acceleration of its commercial roadmap in Japan, working in partnership with Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”), one of Japan’s largest trading and investment companies with deep experience in aviation, infrastructure and mobility.

Together, the companies are advancing plans for a future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) route network across the country, marking a significant step toward the commercial deployment of electric air taxi services in Japan. Ahead of this, the companies are progressing plans for piloted demonstration flights in the Osaka Bay area, targeted for 2026.

Route network development: the Kansai region and beyond

Vertical is working closely with Marubeni and other partners to develop a scalable AAM route network in Japan. One flagship corridor under evaluation in the Kansai region could see Valo reduce travel times by almost 80% compared with ground transport, while operating quietly with zero-emissions.

Uses cases being progressed include:

Premium Tourism and Major Events: Rapid access from major urban centres to scenic destinations such as Osaka to Awaji Island, Shodoshima, and air taxi services to support transportation for international exhibitions and large-scale events

Airport shuttles and integrated connections: Providing fast, first- and last-mile links to major transport hubs and airports, e.g. Izumisano to Osaka and Kobe

Essential Services: Supporting time-critical medical and logistics transport e.g. emergency response coverage in Osaka-Hyogo districts

From Expo to Commercial Operation

The announcement builds on the strong momentum from the 2025 Osaka World Expo, which attracted more than 29 million visitors, where attendees had the opportunity to engage with Valo, Vertical’s upcoming certification aircraft, through an immersive cabin experience with simulated commercial flight routes across the Kansai region.

Regulatory and Commercial Maturity

Valo will be Vertical’s certification aircraft, designed to fly up to 160 km at speeds of up to 240 km/h with zero operating emissions, and engineered to meet airliner-level safety standards. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility.

Key milestones underpinning Vertical’s commercial pathway in Japan include:

Regulatory validation: The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) accepted Vertical’s application into the type validation programme in 2023, providing a clear certification roadmap for entry into service. Vertical is targeting airliner-level safety type certification in 2028 for Valo with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which will be followed by JCAB validation.

Commercial commitment: Marubeni has formalised its commitment through pre-delivery slot reservation payments for the first 25 out of 200 Valo aircraft, reflecting growing confidence in the programme.

Ecosystem partnerships: Vertical has been engaged in discussions with partners in the region to develop the operating infrastructure as well as aftermarket support in Japan.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said, “Japan combines strong regulatory leadership, advanced infrastructure and trusted industrial partners, making it one of the most promising markets globally for Advanced Air Mobility. Our partnership with Marubeni and engagement with JCAB demonstrate our careful, step-by-step approach to developing real-world Valo operations, grounded in safety, certification and public acceptance.”

Toru Okazaki, Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Aerospace & Mobility Division, Marubeni Corporation, added: “We are pleased to take this next step with Vertical Aerospace as we progress toward demonstration flying in Japan. By advancing route development in the Kansai region, we see significant opportunities to build the operating infrastructure and ecosystem required to accelerate AAM adoption.”

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world’s most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical’s experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion system

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, food & agri business, metals & mineral resources, energy & chemicals, power & infrastructure services, finance, leasing & real estate business, aerospace & mobility, next generation business development and next generation corporate development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries.

Through its Aerospace & Mobility Division, Marubeni is leading the development of the Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem in Japan, spanning aircraft operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

