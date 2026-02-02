Guardian Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Montana market through its partnership with Guardian Dermatology.

Founded in 2021 by Logan Skelley, MD, Guardian Dermatology was established with the goal of becoming a leading provider of comprehensive dermatologic care in the Helena region, grounded in clinical excellence and patient education. Dr. Skelley is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed both his dermatology residency and micrographic dermatologic surgery fellowship training at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Skelley is joined by Kasie Cooper, MPAS, PA-C, along with a dedicated clinical staff.

Dr. Skelley will see patients over the coming months to support a seamless transition as he ultimately relocates his family to Iowa to be closer to relatives. He will provide specialized Mohs surgery services at Epiphany clinics in Iowa. Ms. Cooper will continue providing care to patients at the Helena, MT, clinic located at 40 W. 14th Street, Unit 3, Helena, MT 59601. She will team up with our existing Epiphany physicians and support team in Helena.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Skelley said, “My team and I are thrilled to be joining Epiphany. From the outset, it was clear that our organizations share closely aligned missions and values, including a mutual commitment to delivering top-tier patient care supported by a collaborative, team-based practice environment.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, added, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Skelley and his team to Epiphany. We have been consistently impressed by their dedication to high-quality, patient-centered care and their strong commitment to the Helena community. This partnership reflects a meaningful cultural alignment and presents an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network while enhancing access to exceptional dermatologic services in multiple areas. We’re pleased to have designed a customized plan that is mutually beneficial for the Skelley family’s goals as well as the communities Epiphany serves in Montana and Iowa.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Skelley and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Skelley’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 120 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.