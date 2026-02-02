Hyundai Translead Establishes Commercial Vehicle Dealer Network with Hendrickson Fleet Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead is excited to announce Hendrickson Fleet Solutions as its new commercial vehicle dealer for the state of New York and New Jersey, expanding access to the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Class 8 truck, the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck.

With three full-service locations, Hendrickson Fleet Solutions brings comprehensive sales, service, parts, warranty, and infrastructure support to fleets across the region. This partnership marks a major milestone in the shared mission of Hyundai Translead and Hendrickson to deliver innovative solutions for fleet decarbonization and further advance the adoption of hydrogen-powered commercial transportation.

“This is a significant breakthrough for both Hendrickson Fleet Solutions and the future of commercial transportation in the region,” said Chance Parker, Vice President of EV Strategy at Hendrickson Fleet Solutions. “It’s much more than a new product offering; it’s a game-changing commitment to decarbonize more trucks and more fleet operations in the NYC metro area and beyond. Combining the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell truck with Hendrickson’s customer centric EV integration and infrastructure support, we are delivering complete fleet solutions for zero-emission success.”

“We are excited to partner with Hendrickson Fleet Solutions and welcome them to our new commercial vehicle dealer network,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “Hendrickson’s exceptional expertise, customer support, and leadership make them an ideal partner as we expand the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell across North America. We look forward to working together to provide sustainable transportation solutions for more fleets and communities.”

About Hendrickson Fleet Solutions

Hendrickson Fleet Solutions delivers zero-emission truck solutions for municipal and commercial fleets across New York and the Northeast. Hendrickson Fleet Solutions provides hydrogen and battery-electric trucks built for real fleet operations and demanding real world duty cycles. For more information, visit www.hendricksonfleet.com.

About Hyundai Translead

Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Group, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver customer-focused transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options towards zero-tailpipe emission logistics. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com