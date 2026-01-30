The Cannabist Company Enters Into Forbearance Agreement With Senior Secured Noteholders

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQB: CBSTF) (“The Cannabist Company” or “the Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a forbearance agreement (the “Forbearance Agreement”), with an ad hoc group of noteholders (the “Forbearing Noteholders”) of the Company’s 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2028 (the “9.25% Senior Secured Notes”) and the 9.00% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due December 31, 2028 (the “9.00% Senior Secured Convertible Notes” and together with the 9.25% Senior Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The Forbearing Noteholders collectively hold more than 75% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding.

On December 31, 2025, the Company elected not to make the interest payments due on the Notes (the “December 31 Interest Payments”) under the amended and restated indenture, as supplemented, governing the Notes (the “Indenture”) to enhance its short-term financial flexibility and preserve liquidity as it continues to evaluate strategic alternatives following the recent announcement of the sale of its Virginia assets to an affiliate of Millstreet Credit Fund LP. The failure to make the December 31 Interest Payments on the due date did not constitute an event of default under the Indenture. However, the non-payment of the December 31 Interest Payments during the 30-day grace period under the Indenture constitutes an event of default.

During the grace period, the Company and the Forbearing Noteholders discussed potential strategies and options to address the Company’s liquidity needs, including potential additional asset sales or other strategic, financial or restructuring transactions or proceedings, which resulted in entering into the Forbearance Agreement.

Pursuant to the Forbearance Agreement, and subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, the Forbearing Noteholders agreed to forbear from exercising any of their rights and remedies under the Indenture and applicable law until February 17, 2026 as a result of the Company’s failure to make the December 31 Interest Payments. The Company, its advisors and the advisors to the Forbearing Noteholders continue to discuss options to address the Company’s liquidity needs, however, there can be no assurances an agreement will be reached, or an extension of the Forbearance Agreement will be entered into prior to February 17, 2026.

