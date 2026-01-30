Lovett Industrial and PCCP Break Ground on a 668,077-Square-Foot, Three-Building Development in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, in partnership with PCCP, LLC, a national commercial real estate investment firm, is excited to announce the recent groundbreaking of SouthPort 45, a Class A three-building industrial business park being developed on 82.09 acres at 13400 & 13500 Scarsdale Blvd in Houston, Texas.

Located in Southeast Houston, SouthPort 45 offers immediate access to Beltway 8 and I-45 and sits less than 15 miles from the Port of Houston, Hobby Airport, and Downtown Houston. The business park is uniquely positioned to provide tenants with direct access to a robust and skilled workforce and Houston’s most critical logistics infrastructure, while providing users direct access to the Houston MSA. With limited high-quality product available in this submarket, SouthPort 45 is well-positioned to serve a diverse range of users seeking to serve their clients and customers in Houston, the state of Texas, and beyond.

SouthPort 45 will deliver 668,077 square feet of logistics product across three Class A buildings, including a 395,657-square-foot cross-dock facility, a 176,452 square foot front load facility, and a 95,968 square foot front load facility. Each building will be delivered in “move in ready” condition with a 2,500 square foot office, dock levelers, and warehouse lights. The project is designed with 32’–36’ clear heights, modern dock-high loading, and ample interior circulation within the business park. With construction underway, the project will be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

“Southeast Houston continues to experience strong demand from users seeking well-located Class A product, and SouthPort 45 is designed to meet that need at scale,” said Nathan Benjaminov, Central & South Texas, Market Lead at Lovett Industrial. “The project’s exceptional connectivity, deep labor pool, and varied building configurations and sizes will attract a wide range of tenants. We’re excited to deliver a project that will support the continued growth of this dynamic submarket.”

Marketing and leasing efforts for SouthPort 45 will be led by Richard Quarles, Joseph Berwick, and Mark Nicholas of JLL. Construction financing is being provided by Southside Bank and American National Bank of Texas. Harvey Cleary is serving as the General Contractor, Powers Brown Architecture as the lead architect, and ALJ-Lindsey as the project’s civil engineer.

SouthPort 45 marks Lovett Industrial’s 12th industrial investment in the greater Houston area. Other projects include 610 Business District Phase I & II, Interchange 249, Nexus North Logistics Park, NorthPort Logistics Park, Stafford Logistics Center, Fort Bend Business Park, 99 North Logistics Park, NOVA Logistics Park, Fairway North Logistics Park, Claymoore Business Park, and Quitman Industrial Park. Together, these projects comprise over 9.8 million square feet of completed, under-construction, or acquired industrial space across Houston.

About Lovett Industrial:

Founded in 2020 and based in Houston, Texas, Lovett Industrial is a privately held vertically integrated logistics real estate investment platform that seeks to develop and acquire industrial real estate assets that are differentiated by their quality, location, and functionality. Currently active in over 16 markets across the United States, Lovett Industrial’s portfolio comprises approximately 21.3 million square feet of completed, acquired, and under-construction warehouses and over 15 million square feet of warehouses planned for future development. Lovett Industrial’s founders have combined over 60+ years of experience in the commercial and industrial real estate sectors. For more information, visit https://lovettindustrial.com/and follow @Lovett_industrial on social media.

About PCCP

PCCP is a real estate finance and investment management firm focused on commercial real estate debt and equity investments. PCCP has approximately $27.9 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors as of June 30, 2025. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, PCCP has a 27-year track record of providing real estate owners and investors with a broad range of funding options to meet capital requirements. PCCP underwrites the entire capital stack to exploit inefficiencies in the market and provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Since its inception in 1998, PCCP has managed, raised or invested over $45.3 billion of capital through a series of investment vehicles including private equity funds, separate accounts and joint ventures.