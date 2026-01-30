Expedia Group and Affirm deepen partnership, with US exclusivity and plans for further expansion

SEATTLE & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) are making it easier for travelers to move from planning to booking with confidence. The companies today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership, making Affirm the exclusive provider of Buy Now, Pay Later installment payment methods for lodging and packages across Expedia Group's flagship brands in the US, including Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. Affirm will also be available to Canadian travelers on select properties in the coming weeks.

Eligible travelers shopping for hotels and packages on Expedia, and properties on Hotels.com and Vrbo will receive a real-time approval decision and can choose from customized monthly payment plans up to 24 months. In the US, eligible travelers can access 0% APR offers on three- or six-month plans. With Affirm, there is no compounding interest and no late fees — ever. Travelers see their terms upfront — no surprises.

“Travel inspires us and creates memories; when travelers have clarity and confidence in selecting their payment options, they are empowered to pursue meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Jing Yang, Vice President, Global Payments at Expedia Group. “By extending our partnership with Affirm in the US and soon Canada, we’re giving more people the flexibility to plan their memorable adventures and choose payment options that work best for them.”

Future-proofing the travel booking experience

As Expedia Group continues to evolve how people plan trips, including using AI to help travelers discover destinations and build itineraries, Affirm is evolving alongside them. With discovery and planning increasingly happening through AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, the moment of checkout is beginning to show up in new parts of the booking experience, and payment choice and transparency will be a key part of that experience.

“In our decade of partnering with Expedia Group, we’ve seen that travelers are increasingly including consideration of ‘how to pay’ with ‘where to go’ as they plan and book trips,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “As Expedia Group continues to innovate how people plan travel, we’re focused on making sure the payment experience is just as seamless. Whatever your booking method, travelers should always have a clear, honest way to pay.”

Expedia Group is part of the nearly 420,000 merchants globally who trust Affirm to deliver flexible payment options to their customers, including Amazon, Costco, Seat Geek, REVOLVE, and many more. Offering Affirm at checkout can help drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B business delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

In the US: Rates are from 0-36% APR. For example, a purchase of $800 might cost $72.21/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

In Canada: Rates from 0-31.99% APR (subject to provincial regulations). Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”) are subject to an eligibility check and depend on purchase amount, vary by merchant, and may not be available in all provinces/territories. A down payment (or a payment due today) may be required.

