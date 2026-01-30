MEDITECH Announces the Passing of Founder and Chairman A. Neil Pappalardo

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of MEDITECH Founder and Chairman, A. Neil Pappalardo, on January 27, 2026 at the age of 83. After founding the company on August 4, 1969, Mr. Pappalardo remained a guiding force and driving inspiration until his passing, establishing a legacy that spans over five decades.

Pappalardo is widely credited as the founder of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) industry. His engineering background, which includes co-authoring the first healthcare-specific programming language MUMPS, helped jumpstart the independent healthcare software industry. In doing so, he pioneered a clear vision of the potential this software would have on building a set of integrated application solutions to automate hospital departments, and created the foundation of what would become known as “one patient, one record" EHR integration. Speaking about the initial hurdles, Pappalardo once noted, “The greatest challenge was simply explaining what software was. Potential hospital customers had little or no idea what we were selling and, more importantly, how it could possibly benefit them."

After graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1964, Pappalardo began his career as a programmer at Massachusetts General Hospital. It was there that he first observed the complex, error-prone and paper-intensive clinical processes of the 1960s and recognized the profound need for technology to create a safer and more collaborative care environment. This realization led to the founding of MEDITECH, as Pappalardo once explained, “I realized there's probably a market for this, and the only way I would ever get my work into the marketplace was actually to start a company specifically to carry my work forward.”

Under Pappalardo’s leadership, MEDITECH began with a handful of employees operating out of a small office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and would go on to become one of the largest and first fully integrated EHR vendors in the industry, today supporting over 2,000 customers across 29 countries.

“Neil was a true visionary whose ambitions were not driven by fame or fortune, but by a profound desire to make healthcare better for everyone,” explains MEDITECH Vice Chairman and former President and COO Lawrence Polimeno, Pappalardo’s first employee. “His dedication was to people — his employees, customers, and the patients they serve. He built a company and a culture that will continue to inspire future generations to focus on innovation, value, and compassion for one another. He was also a great friend and inspiration, and I will miss him dearly.”

As the demand for EHRs skyrocketed, Pappalardo generously shared his time, experience, and knowledge with companies entering the market. He was also deeply committed to advancing education and innovation, notably through his continued engagement with MIT and funding the Pappalardo Fellowship Program.

Pappalardo remained true to his mission of making modern healthcare technology affordable and accessible worldwide, reflecting his belief that every community deserves access to advanced technology. These efforts included leveraging MEDITECH’s Laboratory solutions to help combat AIDS in Africa.

MEDITECH’s Board of Directors states, “Neil was a renowned philanthropist, dedicated to advancing education, research, and innovation globally. He was unwavering in his belief that our company must contribute to ensuring all communities have access to advanced, high-quality EHR solutions. He intentionally focused on deserving communities with the greatest need, rather than only targeting the very well-resourced. His dedication profoundly improved the healthcare industry and the lives of many. It has often been said that if you want to understand the heart and soul of a company, you simply have to watch where it goes."

Pappalardo was an ardent believer in perpetual innovation, insisting that technology companies must continually reinvent themselves to thrive. This core philosophy led him to continually rewrite MEDITECH's software from scratch with a user-centric design. He articulated this philosophy, stating, “We now live by the rules of the technological imperative. We must continue redeveloping our products... we must strive to make the human interface easier to comprehend and easier to use."

Even after stepping down as CEO in 2010, Pappalardo remained invested in the success of the company and took a particular interest in the launch of the company’s groundbreaking platform, MEDITECH Expanse, the industry’s first web and cloud-native EHR. Pappalardo continued in an advisory role, helping to ensure Expanse was thoughtfully designed to put the human experience first, continuing his lifelong mission to truly serve those who provide care.

Pappalardo often credited the company's enduring success to the passion, ingenuity, and leadership of his staff. By fostering a culture of mentorship and building leadership up from within, he established a strong line of succession that ensured the company's continued prosperity and values long after his departure as CEO.

MEDITECH’s Board of Directors reflects on Pappalardo’s influence, stating, “With heavy hearts, we extend our deepest gratitude for Neil's vision and dedication. His legacy will forever guide our path forward.”

Pappalardo leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jane; their four children; 13 grandchildren; and an extended, loving family. You can leave your tribute honoring Pappalardo's legacy on MEDITECH’s website.

The company announced that Michelle O'Connor, President and CEO, will serve as the Interim chair until the regularly scheduled April board meeting. Neil's family intends to proceed with his preferred plan to maintain MEDITECH's current ownership structure with no anticipated changes to the company's operations or ownership model.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.