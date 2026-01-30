VEON Partners with MindBridge to Enhance Financial Analytics, Audit and Internal Controls with Augmented Intelligence Capabilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator, and MindBridge, the leader in AI-powered financial intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration to deploy artificial intelligence-powered analytics tools across VEON’s global operations.

Under the collaboration, MindBridge will support VEON’s operating companies in finance, internal controls and internal audit with solutions that create standardized, scalable analyses of financial and operational data. VEON will adopt MindBridge’s Central Insights Factory (CIF) as a group-wide AI-powered platform that analyzes all transactions rather than samples, identifying risks and control insights with greater consistency, precision and efficiency.

The two companies will also explore jointly providing AI-powered financial analytics services to business customers and governments.

“VEON manages extraordinary data complexity across multiple industries and markets,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. “As we expand our digital services portfolio, strong and scalable data solutions are a strategic imperative for as a Nasdaq-listed company. Our collaboration with MindBridge supports this objective and aligns strongly with our AI1440 vision, by embedding Augmented Intelligence into our data control processes and empowering our organization – ultimately helping us serve our customers better.”

“For organizations operating at VEON’s scale and complexity, trust is built on visibility and consistency,” said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of MindBridge. “By bringing all financial transactions into a single AI-driven insights platform, VEON is creating a shared source of truth across finance, risk, and internal audit. This collaboration demonstrates how AI can move beyond isolated analytics to deliver trusted, enterprise-wide insights that strengthen controls, support transparency, and enable better decisions across the business.”

VEON’s AI1440 strategy reflects its commitment to applying artificial intelligence in ways that unlock better lives for all and long-term economic value for VEON markets. The collaboration with MindBridge supports this ambition by embedding AI-powered insight directly into critical financial processes, enabling a more informed decision-making across the enterprise. The collaboration also reflects a shared commitment of both companies to applying AI responsibly and transparently, with explainable insights that can be trusted by finance leaders, auditors, and regulators alike.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity customers and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About MindBridge

MindBridge AI is a financial intelligence platform that delivers continuous insight across 100% of financial transactions. Its proprietary AI, analyzes data across enterprise systems of record, identifying errors, anomalies, and potential fraud in real time. Trusted by CFOs, auditors, and regulators worldwide, MindBridge provides transparent, explainable AI that strengthens internal controls, enhances compliance, and enables more confident financial decision-making.

