Travelers and National Trust Take Resilience Initiative to Los Angeles

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation today announced the next step in their yearlong national preservation initiative, Travelers Across America, advancing community resilience through collaborative action. Through this effort, the organizations are working alongside the Charles and Ray Eames Foundation on a resilience project focused on landscape strengthening and wildfire adaptation at the Eames House in Los Angeles.

In conjunction with the initiative, Travelers and the National Trust also brought together scientists, business partners, community leaders and preservationists for a roundtable discussion about resilience practices in Los Angeles. Hosted by the Getty Conservation Institute at The Getty Center and moderated by Adrian Scott Fine, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy, the roundtable sparked meaningful dialogue on collaborative, cross-sector solutions.

The Eames House, the globally beloved architectural icon designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1949, was forced to close for five months last year due to extensive smoke damage from the Palisades fire. The Charles and Ray Eames Foundation is dedicated to preserving, communicating and expanding the contributions of Charles and Ray, including the maintenance and preservation of the Eames House, which now serves as a resource and gathering place to incubate new ideas and inspire artistic and intellectual advancement globally.

One year after wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades and Altadena regions, Los Angeles is playing a critical role in conversations about how advanced resilience strategies can transform vulnerable neighborhoods into fire-adapted communities. The project at the Eames House could serve as a scalable model for other resilience efforts in the area and beyond.

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers, said, “The wildfires in Los Angeles underscore how urgently communities need to prepare for increasingly severe events. Resilience is about more than recovery – it’s about reducing vulnerability and strengthening places before they are threatened. Our work at the Eames House is about applying these ideas with the hope they can be useful elsewhere.”

Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said, “We are honored that Travelers has partnered with us to protect historic places across our nation that face increasing threats from natural disasters. Our work to safeguard sites like the Eames House is about more than preserving the past; it’s about building stronger communities and fortifying our future.”

Adrienne Luce, Executive Director of the Charles and Ray Eames Foundation, said, “Last year’s wildfires highlighted the importance of places like the Eames House, where community members can come together to shape a better, more resilient future. We are grateful for Travelers’ commitment to this region and their investment in preserving the historic Eames House for generations to come.”

Travelers and the National Trust for Historic Preservation launched Travelers Across America last year in celebration of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of resilience by restoring and protecting historic landmarks across the country through a first-of-its-kind partnership. In addition to the Eames House, the initiative is fortifying historic homes in New Orleans in low-to-moderate income communities, the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut and Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, Minnesota.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of nearly $49 billion in 2025. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places. Chartered by Congress in 1949 and supported by partners, friends and champions nationwide, the organization helps preserve the places and stories that make communities unique. Through the stewardship and revitalization of historic sites, the National Trust for Historic Preservation helps communities foster economic growth, create healthier environments and build a stronger, shared sense of civic duty and belonging. For more information, visit Savingplaces.org.