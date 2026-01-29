Department of Defense Awards Genomind Contract for Pharmacogenomics Consulting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomind, a leader in precision medicine and pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing, today announced it has been awarded a contract to support the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Research & Engineering (R&E) Directorate. The project, “Implementing and Assessing Pharmacogenomics for U.S. Active-Duty Service members,” is funded by the Congress through the FY24 Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

Under the award, Genomind will provide consulting services and its decades of PGx expertise to guide the assessment and implementation of PGx within the Department of Defense Military Health System. Share

Genomind will collaborate with the DHA R&E Directorate and the Clinical Genomics and Precision Medicine (CGPM) Office to pilot the project. This partnership will be critical to the project's success, with the CGPM Office playing a key role in the capture, analysis, and implementation of patient’s genetic information into the Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS electronic health record.

The program's purpose is to identify how pharmacogenomics (PGx) may aid in the treatment of specific medical conditions to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes for Active-Duty Service members (ADSMs). Specifically, the program will evaluate how genetic insights can be embedded into medical records to optimize medication management, with the goal of reducing adverse drug reactions and other health complications. Under the award, Genomind will provide consulting services and its decades of PGx expertise to guide the assessment and implementation of PGx within the Department of Defense Military Health System.

“Pharmacogenomics has the power to transform how we approach prescribing decisions for both mental and physical health,” said Daniel Dowd, Chief Clinical Officer at Genomind. “We are honored to partner with the Defense Health Agency on this important initiative that has the potential to improve the health, safety, and operational readiness of America’s military, all while reducing the total cost of care.”

The project underscores Genomind’s mission to transform lives and renew hope for its patients by delivering actionable genetic insights that help providers personalize care, reduce trial-and-error prescribing, and enhance patient outcomes.

Effort sponsored by the Department of Defense under Other Transaction Number: W81XWH-15-9-0001 through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) https://mtec-sc.org/.

For more information about Genomind’s PGx services, visit www.genomind.com.

Disclaimer:

“The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government."