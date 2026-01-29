IQVIA and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic long-term global commercial data foundation transformation collaboration

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced a strategic long-term collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. Boehringer Ingelheim has selected IQVIA’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS+) technology offering as the accelerator to power its global commercial data harmonization and transformation journey.

This collaboration will enable Boehringer Ingelheim to scale its commercial data products and analytics ambitions across therapeutic areas and regional teams, leveraging an industry-leading global data model.

“We are excited about the possibilities of working with IQVIA’s Data as a Service (DaaS+) platform. By enabling the seamless ingestion of our global commercial data sets into a unified platform, directly integrated into our cloud infrastructure, we believe this platform would drive significant efficiencies in our data operations, including affording advanced analytics and innovative use cases, paving the way for transformative insights and decision-making,” said Justin Gale, Global Head of Data Excellence at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The collaboration supports upcoming launches and enhances existing market performance, providing harmonized data for all market, brand and franchise reporting across 59 countries. Boehringer will benefit from global product mastering, efficient data management and seamless access to IQVIA data for data-driven decision making.

“Through this strategic collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim will be able to harness IQVIA’s innovative solution to enable the creation of a global data foundation that will help drive faster, data-informed decision-making across its business, and accelerate the path towards an AI powered analytics future,” said Tom Baker, Senior Vice President, Global Data, Technologies and Advisory Services (DTAS).

For more information, visit www.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions is powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies, and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance, and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability, and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 91,000 employees in over 100 countries, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

IQVIAFIN