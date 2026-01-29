-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I. (ALPR) (San Juan, PR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ALPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

It is also noted that ALPR’s asset maintains a large allocation of private preferred stock, although it is expected to convert to public common stock this year at a gain that is expected to improve ALPR’s risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). ALPR and Advantage Life Assurance I.I, operate as sister companies and wholly owned subsidiaries of Advantage Insurance Inc. The entities underwrite specialty insurance contracts, primarily private placement variable universal life and private placement variable annuity products. They also provide other related insurance services to business owners and high net worth individuals for their risk management and financial planning needs. These companies’ investment and liability profiles feature entirely separate account product platforms in which policyholders bear investment risks.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Kiril Nikolaev
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2470
kiril.nikolaev@ambest.com

Edward Kohlberg
Director
+1 908 882 1979
edward.kohlberg@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Kiril Nikolaev
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2470
kiril.nikolaev@ambest.com

Edward Kohlberg
Director
+1 908 882 1979
edward.kohlberg@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

More News From AM Best

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Virginia Surety Seguros de México, S.A. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Virginia Surety Seguros de México, S.A. de C.V. (VSSM). In addition, AM Best has also affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of VSSM. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect VSSM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant Daños México, S.A. and Assurant Vida México, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of Assurant Daños México, S.A. (ADM) and Assurant Vida México, S.A. (AVM). In addition, AM Best has also affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of ADM and AVM. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ADM and AVM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very s...

Playback Now Available for AM Best-Hosted Webinar on the Responsible Use of Data in the Insurance Industry

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Video playback is now available for a complimentary webinar titled “The Responsible Use of Data in the Insurance Industry,” hosted by AM Best and sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Access it here. In this webinar, a panel of insurance experts explores how accurate, ethical and transparent data practices can strengthen underwriting, protect consumers and support fair, innovative insurance markets. This panel brings together experts in consumer advocacy, produ...
Back to Newsroom