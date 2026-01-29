Mercyhealth Empowers its Coder Workforce with Expanded AI Capabilities Across 10 Specialties

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercyhealth, a leading multi-regional health system serving 55 communities across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, today announced that it has achieved a 5.1 percent revenue uplift and a 50 percent reduction in A/R days since automating its high-volume claims across 10 specialties.

As Mercyhealth expanded to more than 200 care locations amid a nationwide shortage of medical coders, the demand on the coding team quickly outpaced available resources. To boost efficiency, strengthen retention, and protect its financial integrity, the organization turned to Arintra, the leading GenAI-native medical coding platform for healthcare organizations. By automating a large share of the health system’s claims, Arintra enabled Mercyhealth’s coders to focus on higher-value, more complex work, handling the equivalent of over eight full-time coders.

“With a new AI solution, it’s natural to fear how new technologies could affect your job,” said Kelly Pierson, CPC, CRC, Director of Coding and Clinical Documentation Integrity at Mercyhealth. “However, instead of diminishing the value and confidence of our workforce, Arintra empowered them. We freed up coders to work on more complex claims, educate providers on documentation gaps, address denials, and collaborate across departments on revenue integrity projects.”

Rising claim volumes and the shrinking coding workforce have made it increasingly difficult for health systems to keep pace, resulting in delays, reduced coder accuracy, and uncaptured revenue. According to one study, 100 percent of revenue cycle leaders surveyed believe staffing shortages have directly impacted their system’s reimbursement rates.

At Mercyhealth, Arintra now manages the administrative burden of processing more than 50,000 claims each month. By standardizing coding practices across specialties, the health system has reduced coding variability, in turn improving compliance and increasing consistency within its revenue cycle operations.

“By equipping Mercyhealth with consistent, audit-ready coding, we built resilience into their revenue cycle,” said Nitesh Shroff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Arintra. “For years, coders have been forced to act as firefighters, constantly responding to problems, such as denials, only after they have occurred. Now, with AI ensuring claims are coded correctly in the first place, many of those issues are addressed upstream, creating a more predictable, compliant, and sustainable revenue cycle.”

As a result of the time gained through Arintra automation, Mercyhealth has introduced and sponsored certification programs for its coders, enabling them to deepen their expertise in auditing, compliance, and provider education. For more information on how Arintra is helping healthcare organizations strengthen coder impact and build more resilient revenue operations, please visit arintra.com

About Arintra

Arintra provides the industry's leading GenAI-native autonomous coding platform, enabling health systems and physician groups to get paid accurately and efficiently for the care they deliver, driving revenue assurance at scale. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep clinical expertise, Arintra autonomously codes charts with high accuracy, without human intervention. Unlike bolt-on tools, Arintra works directly within the EHR, ensuring seamless adoption with zero workflow changes or data integrity risk. Health systems use Arintra to unlock missed revenue due to coding gaps, documentation issues, and unchallenged denials - achieving 5%+ uplift in revenue, 64%+ reduction in pre-A/R days, and 43%+ fewer denials.